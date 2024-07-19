Watford defender Wesley Hoedt has emerged as a target for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor this summer, with talks in progress between the two clubs.

That is according to Turkish publication Sabah Spor, who claim that Abdullah Avci's side have started official negotiations with the Hornets about a deal for the centre-back.

Reporter Hasan Tuncel has also claimed that Avci himself as head coach gave the transfer for the 30-year-old a ‘positive report’, as the Europa League outfit look to make the Dutchman theirs this summer.

Hoedt currently has a deal at Vicarage Road that expires next summer, and Watford could be lured into letting their defender leave this summer if they receive a handsome transfer fee in exchange.

Wesley Hoedt impresses during Watford FC 2023-24 season

Hoedt has proven himself to be a trusted character at the heart of Watford’s backline since his arrival from Anderlecht in January 2023, having featured in all but two of his side’s league matches in the previous campaign - winning the Player of the Year award in the process.

The Dutchman has proven his prowess in keeping defenders at bay, while his comfort and assuredness on the ball makes him a key figure or building attacks from the back for the Hertfordshire outfit.

Wesley Hoedt's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Average Rating 7.28 Matches Played 44 Goals 3 Assists 3 Clean Sheets 13 Interceptions per Game 1.8 Tackles per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered per Game 6.1 Clearances per Game 4.5 Duels Won per Game 6.5 All stats as per Sofascore

The fact that he sits seventh in the whole division for progressive passing distance in the past 12 months speaks volumes, with his tendency to spread the ball diagonally to the opposite winger so often finding its mark, and changing the angle of attack in an instant.

Not only that, but only four players can top his 291 passes into the final third from last season, while his figures when his side are out of possession are equally as impressive, with the 62 dribbles that he tackled making him the third best player in the division in that regard.

A further 77 interceptions and 204 clearances continue to place him within the top five defenders in the Championship during the 23/24 season, as well as his 164 aerial duals that he emerged successful from.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that the Turkish side have considered him an option this summer, and if the move is completed, it would be the seventh country he has played in during his career to date.

Watford will need defensive reinforcements if Wesley Hoedt is to leave

The Hornets have had a steady start to the transfer window so far, with Moussa Sissoko the headline arrival to Vicarage Road after the former Tottenham Hotspur man joined from French side Nantes.

Attacking midfielder Rocco Vata has joined from Celtic, while teenage Malian striker Mamadou Doumbia has also made the move to England from Black Stars in Mali, as the former Premier League side continue to add to their offensive ranks.

Tom Cleverley is yet to add any extra defenders to his squad ahead of the 24/25 campaign, and if Hoedt does depart it would leave a massive hole in the centre of defence, with the Dutchman close to being an ever-present for the side in the previous campaign.

With the former Manchester United man revealing that the Hornets will play with three defenders next season, he will have to find a replacement for the ex-Southampton defender, with Ryan Porteous, Mattie Pollock, James Morris and Francisco Sierralta the only remaining defenders at the club.

While Porteous and Sierralta were the more prominent features in the backline, it was Hoedt who was the leader of the defensive unit, and he could take some replacing if he were to leave in the weeks to come.