Watford in advanced transfer talks with Villareal

Watford right-back Kiko Femenia could be on his way out of Vicarage Road, reports suggest.

As per The Athletic, the Hornets are in advanced talks with Spanish side Villareal over a potential transfer deal for the Spanish defender.

It was reported earlier this week by the outlet that the club were in search of a home-grown right-wing-back, with many expecting that player to be competition to Kiko Femenia, rather than his replacement.

However, it now seems that the Spaniard’s five year stay at Vicarage Road could be about to come to an end.

Femenia joined the Hornets back in 2017 and has gone on to become a popular figure at Vicarage Road.

The Spanish full-back has gone on to make 151 appearances in yellow, including featuring in the club’s FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City back in 2019.

It was following the Hornets relegation in 2020 that Kiko particularly thrived, finishing as runner-up in the club’s player of the year award as the club won promotion from the Championship in 2020/21.

With Rob Edwards favouring wing-backs in his Forest Green System, it was expected that Kiko Femenia could be a key player for the Hornets once again this season.

However, it now seems the club will have to bring in at least one reinforcement in the position.

Watford kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign against Sheffield United on Monday 1st August.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Watford players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 RICHARLISON IS CURRENTLY AN EVERTON PLAYER TRUE FALSE

The Verdict

This is a massive blow for Watford with the season just around the corner.

Whilst it is a great move for the player if it comes off, the Hornets are going to have a hard time finding a replacement who has the same quality.

Kiko could have been a key player for the Hornets this season, and if he does depart, Watford’s options at wing-back are looking thin.

Jeremy Ngakia is a solid full-back, however, in a wing-back system, I’m not sure he is the solution for Watford this season.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Hornets address the situation with less than two weeks to go until kick-off against Sheffield United.