Watford are in pole position to land Celtic attacker Rocco Vata.

The Hornets are in advanced talks with the forward/attacking midfielder, according to journalist Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

The 19-year-old scored 13 goals in 16 appearances for Celtic's B team last season.

He has played six times in the first team for the Scottish giants, after coming through the club's academy.

Vata's move to Vicarage Road is at an advanced stage.

The youngster has been offered a four-year deal with the Hertfordshire outfit, as well as being shown around the facilities at Watford.

Italian side Palermo were also reportedly interested in a move for the Republic of Ireland youth international at one stage, although it now appears as though Watford are the club that will get the deal done.

Celtic offered the attacker a new contract until 2028 in January, which apparently did not meet the player's expectations.

The Bhoys will be due training compensation for Vata due to his age despite him being out of contract. According to Joseph, that figure will be £237,000.

Rocco Vata is an exciting potential signing for Watford

Vata is a highly-rated youngster at Celtic, and it is clear that the Hoops did not want to lose him, especially for a compensation figure, as they offered him a new deal.

He has been at Celtic since the age of seven, and his father Rudi also played for the club during his playing days.

The 19-year-old scored his only goal for the Celtic first team in the Fourth Round of the Scottish Cup in a 5-0 win against Buckie Thistle in January.

Rocco Vata's stats for Celtic B - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 34 23 1

It seems as though Vata has ambitions to play more regular first team football, and cannot see a pathway for himself at Celtic Park.

It will not be easy to nail down a place in Watford's starting eleven next season, but with the ability he has, Vata will hope he can force his way into Tom Cleverley's plans during pre-season.

Watford should have money to spend this summer following Ismael Kone sale

The Hornets are yet to make a signing so far during the summer transfer window, although 18-year-old Malian striker Mamadou Doumbia is set to arrive at the club at the start of July after agreeing a deal in February.

While Vata is set to join the club for a relatively small amount, Watford should have a reasonable budget this summer ahead of their 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Midfielder Ismael Kone has left Vicarage Road to sign for Marseille in a deal that could be worth up to £15m.

Watford also sold Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Christian Kabesele last summer, and only reinvested a fraction of the sum that they received for those players into new signings - losses of course from not being a Premier League club will need to be taken into account, but Cleverley needs funds to strengthen.

Cleverley was named as the permanent head coach at Watford this summer, after taking interim charge at the end of last season following the sacking of Valerien Ismael.

The Hornets head coach will be looking to build on a disappointing 15th place finish in the second tier next season, and will be hoping that he can add further reinforcements to his squad this summer.

Vata is an exciting signing for Watford, especially in the long term, but Cleverley will need to bring in more new players if the Hornets are going to compete at the top end of the Championship next term.