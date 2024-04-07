Highlights Watford can plan early for next season given they are currently mid-table.

The club must decide on the future of two senior players at Vicarage Road.

Jake Livermore and Ben Hamer both see their current deals expire at the end of June.

With Watford dwelling in mid-table, neither threatening the relegation zone nor the play-off race, planning for next season can already begin.

The club are set for their third consecutive Championship campaign in 2024/25, and there are a number of issues to deal with heading into the summer.

First things first, the Hornets need to appoint a new head coach, with Tom Cleverley in charge on an interim basis until the end of the campaign.

On top of that, a couple of senior first-team players are on expiring contracts at present, and are set to leave on a free transfer at the end of June if nothing changes.

Below, we have discussed those two players, and the latest on both of their current situations at the club.

Jake Livermore

Watford's new midfielder Jake Livermore

The first of the two Watford senior players out of contract this summer is Jake Livermore.

The experienced midfielder joined the Hornets on a free transfer, signing a one-year deal that is due to expire at the end of June when doing so.

Although a slightly underwhelming signing at the time, Livermore went on to feature very regularly under Valerien Ismael this season, and at times, very much impressed.

Watford were reported to be in discussions with Livermore over a potential new deal, according to a report from The Athletic in February.

Related The Watford FC transfer masterclass that made £30m will go down in history: View Bringing Joao Pedro to the club as a teenager is certainly a deal that will live long in the memory.

However, there has been no news of an agreement as of yet, so if nothing changes, the 34-year-old will leave Vicarage Road.

One interesting thing to note is that since Tom Cleverley took over as interim boss, Livermore has featured just once in the three matches he has taken charge of.

The 34-year-old was an unused substitute in matches against Birmingham and Leeds, whilst he featured for just five minutes as a substitute against West Brom on Monday as Watford conceded a late equaliser.

Whether his lack of recent action affects his chances of a new deal remains to be seen.

Ben Hamer

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is the second senior Watford player on an expiring contract at present.

Hamer joined Watford in the summer of 2022, becoming the club's number two goalkeeper and signing a two-year deal when doing so.

That deal comes to an end in June, however, and no new deal has yet been agreed that we know of.

Interestingly, there are a lot of parallels between Hamer's situation and Livermore's.

Like Livermore, Hamer was reported to be in talks with the club over a new deal back in February. However, there has been no word on the matter since.

Related “He will be considered” - Pundit makes Watford FC manager claim as search continues Carlton Palmer has been impressed with the work that Tom Cleverley has done since he was named as interim head coach at Watford.

Hamer's situation is also similar in terms of playing time.

Livermore was not expected to play much last summer, and being second choice goalkeeper, the same was the case for Hamer.

Credit to the 36-year-old, though, he stepped in for Daniel Bachmann when the Austrian got suspended early in the season, and kept his place for some time.

Another similarity with Livermore is that Hamer has also lost his place in the side again recently, with Daniel Bachmann being reinstated in the latter days under Ismael and remaining in goal under Tom Cleverley so far.

If Hamer is up for being second choice, there's every chance a new deal could be signed, but if he has ambitions of being a first-choice keeper, the situation could get complicated.