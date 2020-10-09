Watford hopeful of reaching contract agreement

Watford are hopeful that they are going to be able to extend the contract of midfielder Tom Cleverley and keep him at the club for a little while longer yet, as per a report from the Watford Observer.

The Hornets have had a decent start to their Championship campaign this season and will be looking to continue on from that after the international break.

They’ll also be eager to see the transfer deadline pass with their squad still largely intact but regardless of what happens next Friday it looks as though Cleverley will be staying put, with the Hornets hoping that a new contract for him will be announced soon.

The midfielder currently has two years left on his deal at Vicarage Road so it is not the most urgent issue at the club but, at the same time, it’s good to see them planning ahead with the midfielder proving a regular in the side this season.

The Verdict

Watford look keen to keep Cleverley at the club and you can imagine that he’ll be more than happy to extend his stay past the length of his current deal.

Plenty of Watford players have been linked away this summer but Cleverley is one man that looks set to be sticking around for a while yet.

