Watford hold talks with former Fulham defender

Watford have held talks with Cyrus Christie over a possible move this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Hornets are seeking to add homegrown talent to Rob Edwards’ squad, in particular at right back.

Christie is currently available as a free agent having departed from Fulham at the end of last season.

The full back spent the second half of the previous campaign with Swansea City, where he showed he is still more than capable of competing at Championship level.

The Irish international played 23 times in the league for Russell Martin’s squad, helping the side to a 15th place finish.

In that time, he contributed three goals and four assists playing as a wing back.

Christie has previous experience playing for the Cottagers, as well as the likes of Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Coventry City.

The 29-year old has also been capped 30-times in international level and his performances for the South Wales club even earned him a call-up during the recent summer international break.

Watford are looking to secure new signings ahead of the upcoming campaign, which gets underway next week, with Watford set to face Sheffield United on August 1.

The Verdict

Christie would be a very solid signing for Watford, especially in a bid to add to their homegrown talent pool.

The full back has shown he is still a good squad option to have for a top Championship side.

His performances for Swansea were impressive and should earn him a move this summer.

At 29, he also still has a few more years left in the tank and, as a free agent, should also be a relatively low financial hit to bring in which makes this an overall worthwhile signing if it goes through.