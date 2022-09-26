Watford hierarchy perform u-turn involving future of key club figure

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta is now set to remain in his post at Vicarage Road following the departure of Head Coach Rob Edwards, the Watford Observer have reported.

The Italian was understood to have been let go over a week ago in a bid to give Edwards more control following the Hornets’ indifferent start to the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

The Observer have revealed that to have initially been the case, with Edwards informing the playing staff before the international break that he would have a more enhanced role within the whole setup at the club.

If you love Watford, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Hornets moments

1 of 28 1. Troy Deeney's play-off semi-final late winner: When was it? 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14

However, owner Gino Pozzo has performed a u-turn on his initial decision, with Edwards instead now being sacked from his Head Coach role, along with assistant Richie Kyle, with Slaven Bilic arriving at the club in his place.

Giaretta has now received a reprieve and will stay on at the Hertfordshire outfit, where he has been since August 2020 having previously worked for the Pozzo Family at Udinese.

The Verdict

It is clear to see that Giaretta is Pozzo’s man and he has been delivered a stay of execution with Edwards going.

When Edwards was snatched from Forest Green Rovers in the summer, it looked like the club culture was about to change following relegation, and the signing of some British players was a further hint at that.

But it is now the same old story for Watford where they have failed to give a boss much time at all to implement his ideas to the squad and they have made a change very early on in a managerial stint.

In the case of Giaretta though, he will continue on in his job at Vicarage Road, to the displeasure of a lot of Watford fans.