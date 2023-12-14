Highlights Rhys Healey's first goal for Watford could be a turning point for him and alleviate the need for the club to sign a new striker.

After his first Watford goal, in the 1-1 draw with Southampton last weekend, Hornets fans will be hoping this is the turning point for Rhys Healey.

Watford signed Healey on a two-year deal in the summer following the expiry of his contract with French side Toulouse.

In his three-year spell with the French club, Healey scored 37 goals as he helped Toulouse reach promotion back to Ligue 1, whilst earning himself a place in the team of the season during his second year at the club.

The 29-year-old has a solid level of EFL experience already, having had spells at Cardiff City and MK Dons as well, where he has featured in not just League One and the Championship, but also has four Premier League appearances.

He's struggled to find his form so far for the Hornets, but he'll be hoping to turn things around now he has the relief of scoring his first Watford goal out the way.

He showed glimpses of what he is capable of as he netted against the Saints, It was a well-taken finish from outside the box that any forward would be proud of.

In recent weeks, the Hornets have found a lot of their goals coming from areas on the pitch that aren't their strikers.

This lack of goal threat has meant that links to forwards have intensified, with the likes of former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos being linked with the club.

With Healey bagging his first goal for the club, the hope will be that he finally finds his feet in a Watford shirt, and will begin to start scoring more goals in a Hornets shirt.

Not only would this sort their goal-scoring issues, but it would also save the club a sum of money, as they could put an end to the search for a striker.

Watford have struggled with strikers for years

The Hornets had some notoriously good strikers during the 2010s, with the likes of Troy Deeney, Odion Ighalo and Matej Vydra just a few of the names that spring to mind when you consider some of the bagsman that have played at Vicarage Road over the years.

But in recent times, the Hornets have struggled to nail down a key man and will be hoping to nail down the starting spot sooner rather than later.

Whilst they have had some top forwards like Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, they've not quite had a main goal-threat, despite having a number of different forwards over the years, such as Keinan Davis, Rey Manaj and Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who have not quite flourished.

Even this season, they have Mileta Rajovic and Rhys Healey competing for the starting spot, and whilst the aforementioned player has seven goals for the club, he's not quite made the impact that fans are hoping for.

Now that he's off the mark, the Hornets will be hoping that Healey can find his form going into a busy period of the season.