Watford handed potential transfer boost as Ralph Hasenhuttl makes admission about Southampton player

Watford‘s hopes of signing Jack Stephens from Southampton appear to have been given a boost.

That’s after Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl seemingly hinted that the centre back could be set to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Earlier this month, reports had claimed that Watford are in talks about signing the 28-year-old, as they look to put together a team capable of mounting a push for promotion from the Championship.

So far this season, Stephens has made just two substitute appearances for the Saints. Despite much rotation, the centre back did not feature in Southampton’s EFL Cup win over Cambridge on Tuesday.

Now it seems as though that is something that could leave the door open to a potential move elsewhere in the final week of the window.

Asked about the absence of Stephens, along with Nathan Redmond and Theo Walcott, from Southampton’s side for that cup win, Hasenhuttl was quoted by The Daily Echo as saying: “I think we tried to give the young players a chance to play, we will see what happens.

“It could be that we have some moves coming in and going out, we will see what happens.”

There are still two years remaining on Stephens’ current contract with Southampton, securing his future at St Mary’s until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This does seem as though it could be a promising update from a Watford perspective.

Hasenhuttl’s comments here, do seem to suggest that the potential departure of Stephens this summer, is something that is being considered by Southampton.

Given the fact that the Hornets could potentially benefit from the addition of a player with his top-flight pedigree in that central defensive area, a move for Stephens could be a useful one for them to make.

As a result, it could be argued that following Hasenhuttl’s admission here, Watford should now be pushing hard to try and get this deal done.