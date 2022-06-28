Watford goalkeeper set to depart

Watford are set to allow goalkeeper Rob Elliot to leave the club this summer.

As per The Athletic‘s transfer news live updates, the Hornets have mutually agreed with the player to terminate his deal.

The Athletic state that the shot-stopper still has one year to run on his current deal, but that he and the club have amicably agreed that the time is right for the player to seek a new opportunity.

Watford signed Elliot midway through their Championship promotion winning campaign in 2021/22, with the experienced keeper coming in to offer cover in-between the sticks.

Initially that deal was just until the end of the season, but the club awarded Elliot with a new two-year deal last summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

Since his arrival in WD18, Elliot’s first team opportunities have been extremely limited.

The goalkeeper has just one Watford appearance to his name – a 3-1 home defeat to Stoke City.

Elliot’s departure will leave Watford with Maduka Okoye, Daniel Bachmann, Pontus Dahlberg and Vincent Angelini in the goalkeeping department.

It looks set to be a battle between Okoye and Bachmann for the number one spot, but with Okoye having been signed in January for £5 million, it would make sense that the club favour him in the position.

Bachmann has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United, but it now appears those discussions have come to an end.

The Verdict

This is a move that makes sense for both parties.

Elliot has fallen even further down the pecking order than third choice and as such the time is right to depart.

Watford meanwhile get one keeper off their books, with four options still remaining following Elliot’s supposed departure.

It will certainly be interesting to see Elliot’s next steps – he is an experienced keeper and appeared a positive influence in the Hornets goalkeeping department in terms of atmosphere.