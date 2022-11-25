3 free-agents that Watford should definitely consider and why

Despite a mixed start to the season, Watford managed to put themselves in a good position heading into the World Cup break.

At present, the Hornets sit 4th in the Championship standings, just five points shy of Sheffield United in 2nd, and eight behind Burnley in 1st.

Whilst those point differentials are not insignificant, there is still enough time left in the season for such deficits to be overturned.

Indeed, with the January transfer window just around the corner, the club, and head coach Slaven Bilic, will likely be eyeing additions to help them do just that.

There are still plenty of players available on free transfers, though, so with that in mind, here at FLW, we tasked ourselves with coming up with three free agents worth considering for the Hornets.

The best free agents have been long snapped up by now, but there are still some interesting names out there.

Danny Drinkwater

Don’t get me wrong, he wouldn’t be a starter or anything close to it in an ideal world, but Danny Drinkwater could be an option worth considering.

Watford have been hit with several injuries in midfield so far this campaign.

Tom Cleverley’s rehab remains to be seen how long it takes, Imran Louza is set to be out for some time and Dan Gosling recently picked up a serious achilles injury.

As a back up option to bolster the midfield, given Drinkwater’s experience and the fact he did okay at Reading last season, he could be a low-cost option worth considering.

The Hornets would still need to invest in midfield come January, though.

Matej Vydra

This is certainly a move that would involve plenty of heart, but there would be some logic behind it, too.

Vydra is a quality operator at Championship level, and providing he can prove his fitness coming off the back of his recent injury, he could be a real asset.

For example, imagine Watford are chasing a game and you need someone to come on that will finish a chance if they get it – Vydra could be that man.

With rumours linking the injured Rey Manaj out of Vicarage Road already, it may well be a position the club need extra depth in, too.

Jetro Willems

Left-back is certainly a priority position for Watford to reinforce in the coming weeks.

Hassane Kamara is the only natural option the club have at their disposal at the moment and it has forced a tactical re-shuffle time and time again this season.

Willems has plenty of experience having played in the Eredivisie, Bundesliga and Premier League previously, and at 28, still has plenty in the tank.

Perhaps the prospect of Premier League football could be enticing enough for him to sign a deal at Vicarage Road, with Watford desperate for someone to provide competition and challenge Kamara.