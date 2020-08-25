Watford forward linked with summer move to Premier League club

Crystal Palace are reportedly weighing up a move for Watford forward Danny Welbeck according to the Daily Mail.

It is believed that Roy Hodgson is keen to add to his options in attack ahead of the new league campaign, with Welbeck being one of his targets.

Brentford’s Ollie Watkins is another player that the Eagles are contemplating making a move for, but it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll meet the Bees’ valuation of the forward.

Watford will be playing their football in the Championship next season, after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed earlier this year.

It seems likely that a number of players will leave the club before the new season gets under way, with Welbeck being one of those attracting interest.

He scored three goals and was on hand to provide one assist for the Hornets in the 2019/20 season in his 20 appearances, and Roy Hodgson has clearly been impressed with what he’s seen from the former England international.

Crystal Palace finished 14th in the Premier League last season, and will be eager to break into the top-half of the top-flight ahead of the new season.

Watford’s first league match back in the Championship is against Middlesbrough, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

It’s only a matter of time before he departs surely?

Welbeck was a rare bright spark for Watford towards the end of last season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest from other clubs this summer.

He’s shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League, and I think he’d be an excellent addition to the Crystal Palace team.

You have to imagine that the Eagles will be offering him regular minutes, otherwise they’ll miss out on landing his signature.