Watford forward attracting fresh interest from European club

Atlético Madrid are targeting a move for Watford striker Luis Suárez according to a report from Spanish media outlet AS.

It is claimed that Diego Costa’s future with Atlético Madrid is uncertain, which has led to the club looking at potential replacements for the former Chelsea forward.

Suárez has been outlined as a potential target for Diego Simeone’s side, with the Watford forward catching the eye with an impressive season last term, in a loan spell with Real Zaragoza.

The 22-year-old scored 19 goals in 39 appearances for Zaragoza last season, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Watford are adjusting to life back in the second-tier of English football, after they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Hornets are currently sat ninth in the Championship table this term, and will be eager to build on some strong performances to date.

Watford are next in action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town at Vicarage Road, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see how much truth is in this report.

Suárez really impressed me out on loan last season in Spain, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s being linked with a move elsewhere this summer.

You have to imagine that a move to a club like Atlético Madrid would tempt him as well, as they’re a club that are playing at a high level, both in Spain and European competitions.

Watford will surely find it tough to keep hold of him this summer, especially if a formal bid is made for his services before the summer transfer window closes in October.