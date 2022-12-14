Watford finalise transfer swoop that could have impact on Everton target

Watford have completed the signing of Matheus Martins from Fluminense, with the attacker joining Slaven Bilic’s squad now ahead of his January registration.

It’s no secret that the Hornets have been chasing the Brazilian youngster, who is highly-regarded in his home country and seen as an exciting talent.

And, it was announced this afternoon that the 19-year-old has agreed to join the Championship side and will be able to feature for Bilic after January 1 when the transfer window opens.

It remains to be seen whether this could have implications on outgoings at Vicarage Road next month, with Everton known to be admirers of Ismaila Sarr amid reports they could offer £35m for the Senegal international.

Sarr has impressed for Watford this season, although Bilic revealed he had expected the player back following the World Cup in time for the draw against Hull on Sunday but the winger hadn’t returned.

With Martins, the Hornets have three games to play before the end of the year, meaning his debut could come against Norwich City on January 2.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Watford in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who was the manager in 2000? Graham Taylor Kenny Jackett Gianluca Vialli Ray Lewington

The verdict

This is an exciting addition for Watford and it’s fair to say they’ve done well in the Brazilian market in the past with Richarlison and Joao Pedro the obvious success stories.

So, there’s big boots to fill for Martins in that sense, although there won’t be too much pressure on him initially given his age.

Whether this has an impact on Sarr remains to be seen but it seems clear that it’s going to be a very busy month at Watford as Bilic looks to reshape his squad to help their promotion push.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.