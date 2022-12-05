Watford finalise transfer swoop for international midfielder after World Cup

Watford have announced the arrival of Ismael Kone from Montreal on a deal that will run until the summer of 2027.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in MLS with his club side before linking up with the Canadian national team for the World Cup, where he featured in all three group games as they were eliminated despite impressing.

It became apparent last week that a move could be on the cards, as the Hornets were heavily linked with the midfielder and they confirmed this evening that Kone will join from January 1.

The update states that he has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at Vicarage Road and he will officially become Slaven Bilic’s first addition when the window opens in the New Year, as the boss looks to make his own mark on the squad.

This will be seen as a coup for the Championship side, as Kone has a growing reputation and he had been linked with several other clubs in England over the past few months, including Watford’s promotion rivals Sheffield United.

The verdict

This seems like a very good bit of business for Watford as Kone is highly-rated and he has all the qualities that you would want from a modern midfielder as he combines quality on the ball with athleticism.

Of course, there are still areas of his game that need to be improved but he is still young and he has the potential to go on to become a good player in this country.

So, this is a signing that should excite the Watford fans and the club deserve credit for acting swiftly here ahead of the January window.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.