Watford winger Yaser Asprilla should focus on playing games for the club amid speculation about his future from elsewhere.

That's according to the Championship club's sporting director Gianluca Nani, who does however admit that the 20-year-old is being watched by other sides.

Asprilla first joined Watford back in the summer of 2021 signing from Envigado in his native Colombia.

After remaining on loan at Envigado until the turn of that year, the winger then made his debut for the Hornets back in January 2022.

He has since gone on to become a regular feature at Vicarage Road. In total, Asprilla has made 83 appearances in all competitions for Watford, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in that time.

As a result of his form for the club, Asprilla has been the subject of some high profile transfer links in recent times.

Top-flight clubs eyeing Watford winger

According to reports earlier this season, Premier League side Everton had a late bid for Asprilla rejected in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old in recent times.

Now it seems as though Nani is indeed braced for further speculation around the future of Asprilla in the summer, even if he wants the player himself to remain committed to Watford.

Asprilla receives clear focus message

Given the significant nature of that interest in Asprilla, it is perhaps no surprise that questions are being asked of the winger's future.

Nani though, is hopeful that the Colombian will be able to continue to make a positive impact on the pitch for his current club.

Responding to questions about interest in Asprilla, the Watford director told TuttoMercatoWeb: "In the meantime, I want to see him on the pitch with us as focused as ever.

"The summer is long and he is certainly a monitored player. But today the boy just has to think about playing with us, as he is doing, like so many others,”

As things stand, there are two years remaining on the winger's contract with Watford, meaning they will have some scope to respond to any offers that come in during the summer window.

A frustrating season for Watford

With the Hornets once again in the Championship this is season, it has been a rather underwhelming campaign for the club.

Watford currently sit 15th in the table, 19 points adrift of the play-off places, and eight clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, they look set to once again be a second-tier side next season. For now, the club are next in action when they host Hull City at Vicarage Road.

It is hard not to imagine that these comments from Nani will be something of a concern for those of a Watford persuasion.

Asprilla is a hugely exciting talent already, and at his age does have the potential to progress even further, which could make him a big asset for the club in the future.

However, Watford will need to keep hold of him to take advantage of that, and judging by this, there appears to be no certainty he will do that.

There is clearly interest in Asprilla from elsewhere, and the fact Nani has described it as a "long summer" suggests he believes that the club will face a battle to retain his services.

Yaser Asprilla 2023/24 Championship record for Watford - stats from SofaScore Appearances 41 Goals 6 Shots per Game 1.7 Assists 6 Pass Success Rate 78% Tackles per Game 1.1 Balls Recovered per Game 3.5 Dribble Success Rate 56% Duel Success Rate 47%

With Asprilla seemingly becoming increasingly important to Watford this season, he is not a player they are going to want to lose any time soon.

As a result, it does feel as though there will be a nervous few months for those around Vicarage Road when it comes to the future of Asprilla.