Highlights Watford have confirmed that manager Valerien Ismael has signed a new contract with the club.

Ismael was only appointed as the club's manager in the summer, on what was thought to be a three-year deal.

The extension comes despite the Frenchman winning just two of his first ten games in charge of the Hornets.

The positive atmosphere and progress around the first-team squad is what has prompted Watford to hand a new contract to head coach Valerien Ismael.

That's according to the Hornets Sporting Director Cristiano Giaretta, who is confident the club's results can now improve to push them further up the Championship table.

How has Ismael done at Watford so far?

Ismael was only appointed as Watford head coach back in the summer, following an underwhelming 11th place finish in the Championship last season.

That saw the Frenchman return to the second-tier of English football, where he has previously managed Barnsley - helping them unexpectedly reach the play-offs in the 2020/21 season - and West Brom.

The 47-year-old is reported to have previously signed a three-year contract with Watford, when he first joined the club, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2025/26 season.

On the pitch, it has been a mixed start to his time in charge at Watford for Ismael, who has just two wins, along with four draws - including a penalty shootout loss to League One side Stevenage in the first round of the League Cup - and four defeats, from his ten games in charge of the club across all competitions.

That means Watford currently sit 20th in the Championship table, just a point clear of the relegation zone.

But despite that, the club and Ismael, have now agreed to a further extension of his contract at Vicarage Road.

What are the terms of Ismael's new Watford contract?

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Watford confirmed that Ismael has now extended his deal with the club.

That update explained that the terms of the deal have largely remained the same, although it now secures Ismael's position as the club's head coach for a longer period.

Now it seems as though performances on and off the pitch, rather than results, have been a motivating factor behind the extension of that contract.

Why have Watford extended Ismael's contract?

Speaking about the reason the club have extended Ismael's deal, Watford director Giaretta told the club's official website: “The Owner, the Board and all of the senior management team have enjoyed getting to know and understanding Valérien and his methods.

“It’s true we haven’t achieved the points we would like yet, but it’s the work and the progress we can see that gives us great confidence.”

“It’s like others have said this season; you can feel and sense that we are changing here and there is a positive atmosphere everywhere.

“We have told the first-team players and staff who have reacted positively, so now we all must focus on our work – the match at Sunderland tomorrow night.”

That trip to Sunderland on Wednesday night will likely be a tricky one for Ismael and his Hornets side.

The Black Cats currently sit fourth in the Championship table, having won four of their last five league outings.

Are Watford right to extend Ismael's contract?

This new contract extension for Ismael does feel like a rather surprising move from Watford in all honesty.

The reputation the Hornets have built up in recent years when it comes to their approach to managers, means you would have expected the opposite sort of decision to this over Ismael's future.

Indeed, given they have made a stuttering start, and the fact that he was already secure at the club for a long period with that deal until 2026, you wonder if it was necessary to make this an even longer term investment, rather than simply seeing how things play out for the time being.

It could almost be argued by some that this is an attempt by the club to downplay that previous reputation over managers, and it will be interesting to see how that works out - and how long for - moving forward.