Highlights Watford have let go several players this summer, including former stars such as Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

Highly-rated Hornets attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla is attracting transfer interest from several clubs after a strong showing at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbrury discussed rumours about Asprilla at a fans forum event on Thursday evening.

Having failed to win promotion last season, Watford have undergone somewhat of a rebuild this summer.

There have been a high number of departures, and plenty of incomings, too.

This rebuild has seen some very talented players head for the exit door.

Joao Pedro has moved to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, for example, whilst Ismaila Sarr is back playing his football in Ligue 1 having made a permanent move to Marseille.

In terms of talented prospects, though, it is next man up, with big things now hoped for Colombian attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla.

Signed by Watford back in the summer of 2021, Asprilla finally headed to Vicarage Road last summer, and in all honesty, featured far more than generally expected due to injuries.

It was clearly an adjustment period for the youngster, but, he showed real flashes of brilliance, with a technical ability that is arguably already beyond Championship level.

There are plenty of areas to be worked on, though, such as his decision making, finishing and perhaps most importantly, his physicality.

Which clubs have been linked with Yaser Asprilla this summer?

Despite the above, after a bright showing for Colombia at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup this summer - Asprilla - who also has three full caps for the Colombian national team, is attracting transfer interest.

As per a recent report from Antena 2 in Colombia, Asprilla is interesting Real Sociedad, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and FC Porto.

Their report even mentions rumours that Real Madrid are keen.

Perhaps most interestingly, Antena 2 claim that Asprilla would force a move if it came to it because his intention is to play in the first division.

Brighton set to make an offer for Yaser Asprilla

The above report was then followed by a claim from Last Word On Sports, claiming to have an exclusive on the matter.

As per their report, Premier League side Brighton are set to make an offer for Asprilla in the next few days.

Going further, they, like reports in Colombia, suggest that Asprilla wants out, with the "allure of Premier League football and the opportunity to play a pivotal role in Brighton’s plans for the future are resonating strongly with the talent".

Will Watford sell Yaser Asprilla?

If Brighton do indeed make a bid, they look set to be disappointed, unless of course they offer some sort of obscene amount.

Speaking at a fans forum event last night, Watford FC CEO and chairman Scott Duxbury was quizzed about the reports claiming Asprilla wanted to leave and that there was interest in his services.

His response was a rather bullish one, relayed by The Athletic: "I don’t know what he’s [Yaser Asprilla] looking to do, but he’s not leaving."

Watford face Plymouth Argyle in Championship action on Saturday afternoon, so it will certainly be interesting to see to what extent Asprilla has been involved.

To many fans' surprise, the Colombian has been an unused substitute in both their opening Championship match v QPR, and their EFL Cup clash with Stevenage.