Watford confirmed the loan signing of 22-year-old Festy Ebosele from Udinese on deadline day, with the winger set to play in England for the first time in two years.

The Irishman was part of the 2021/22 Derby County team that suffered relegation after a host of financial problems which led to a 21 point deduction.

That season was a breakout year for the wing-back, as he made 35 appearances, scoring twice and picking up one assist playing at both full-back and as a winger.

He left the Rams at the end of his contract, joining the Italian club for the 2022/23 campaign, where he has gone on to make a name for himself, playing 50 times for the team.

Nevertheless, Watford have now got their hands on Ebosele, and with Tom Cleverely utilising wing-backs in his system, it is likely that he will flourish at Vicarage Road, and he could prove to be a handy signing.

Ebosele's former Derby teammates have reacted to his Watford arrival

The Derby team that was relegated two years ago formed a special bond with both supporters and each other.

With the 22-year-old playing in the Championship for the first time since that season, some of his former teammates at Pride Park have reacted to the announcement of his arrival, after Ebosele himself left a short message on his Instagram, he said: "Let’s get to work!"

Curtis Davies, the captain of the club during the Irishman's time there wrote: "All the best Fest 🔥"

While fellow academy graduate Louie Sibley, who joined Oxford United at the start of the summer, also sent him his best wishes: "All the best you!🔥"

Malcolm Ebiowei, Ebosele's wing-partner at Derby, simply put: "Omg"

Festy Ebosele Derby County Stats (TransferMarkt) Appearances 41 Goals 2 Assists 2

Watford can expect an exciting, powerful player

Supporters of the Hornets should be extremely excited to watch Ebosele this season, particularly after he lit up the second tier on his last visit.

Although he was played out of position during his two years with Udinese, he was still able to have an impact on the team, and started 20 Serie A games last season as the Italian side finished 15th in the table.

However, it is performances like the ones he had as a 19-year-old at Derby that fans will hope to see on the regular at Vicarage Road.

Ebosele's pace was a frightening asset to Wayne Rooney's side, and he was able to combine excellently with Ebiowei to give the Rams a dangerous, young flank in the latter half of the campaign.

If Cleverley can get the same effort levels from the Irishman, then Watford are in luck, and he will be a tough opponent for Championship wingers.

Watford's transfer business was excellent

The Hornets had a brilliant final week of the transfer window, following a summer that looked to be a one of worry.

They brought in youth through the loan addition of Daniel Jebbison, while the signings of Angelo Ogbonna and Kevin Keben offer even more security defensively.

Vakoun Bayo was sold to Udinese just before deadline day, but will stay at Watford for the rest of the season on loan, and after scoring against Derby last weekend, this is only a positive.