Although Watford are currently a mid-table Championship side at best, it wasn't too long ago that the Hornets looked a relatively stable Premier League outfit.

Of course, relegation eventually caught up with them, twice in fact, but that the club have spent six seasons of the last 10 in the top-flight makes it one of the more successful periods for the club historically.

Of course, playing Premier League football, the club had to bring in quality players to fight for their survival, which sometimes meant spending millions on incoming talent.

With that in mind, we've looked at Watford's six most expensive signings below, discussing their time at the club, and looking at what they are getting up to in their careers at present.

Richarlison - Tottenham Hotspur

First to feature on this list, and the sixth most expensive signing in Watford history is Richarlison.

Regular watchers of the Premier League will be more than familiar with the Brazilian, whose journey in the top-flight began with Watford in the summer of 2017.

Reports suggest that the Hornets paid £11.5 million to snap up the then young star from Fluminense, which, of course, was dwarfed by the £40 million fee they would go on to receive from Everton for the player just 12 months later.

These days, of course, Richarlison is no longer at Goodison Park, having made the switch to Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.

To date, the 26-year-old has over 50 Spurs appearances under his belt.

Richarlison is also a seasoned international, approaching almost 50 caps for Brazil and scoring an impressive 20+ international goals in those matches.

Gerard Deulofeu - Udinese

From a talented Brazilian to a talented Spaniard, Gerard Deulofeu is Watford's fifth most expensive signing ever.

After initially joining the club on loan from FC Barcelona in January 2017, Deulofeu made the switch permanent that summer, with Watford forking out £11.5 million plus add-ons for his signature.

The Spaniard went on to make 70 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals, two of which came in a remarkable, unforgettable turnaround in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Deulofeu eventually left in 2020 following the club's relegation from the Premier League, which may well have been avoided had he not picked up an injury in March 2020 and missed the run-in.

These days, the Spaniard is on the books at Udinese, although a serious knee injury may well have put an end to his playing career.

We hope that is not the case and wish Deulofeu all the best in his recovery.

Isaac Success - Udinese

Another current Udinese player to feature on this list, Isaac Success is the fourth most expensive signing in Watford history.

Whilst money was well spent on some on this list, though, the same cannot be said on Success.

Watford paid a reported £12.5 million to sign the Nigerian in the summer of 2016, and it proved to be a total waste of money.

Success went on to play 72 games for the Hornets, but scored just six goals.

Success has been at Udinese since the summer of 2021, where he remains to this day.

His goal tally for the Italian club is about as impressive as his Hornets one, though.

Roberto Pereyra - Udinese

With Gerard Deulofeu having joined Watford from FC Barcelona, it was not the first time the Hornets had signed a player from one of Europe's elite whilst in the Premier League.

Indeed, in the summer of 2016, the Hornets snapped up Roberto Pereyra from Juventus.

Reportedly, Watford paid £13 million for Pereyra, which was a club record deal at the time.

After 115 appearances for the club, and some moments of magic, Pereyra is another to have departed following Watford's drop to the Championship in 2020.

Like Deulofeu, he too joined Udinese, where he remains to this day. In fact, Pereyra is now club captain in Udine age 33.

Andre Gray

Whilst Roberto Pereyra was generally a popular figure among supporters at Vicarage Road, one man who was, unfortunately not, is Andre Gray.

This is largely because the club forked out £18.5 million for his signature, and he never lived up to this price tag, which made him the club's second most expensive signing ever, and at the time, the club's record deal.

Gray never lacked effort, in fairness, and did score some very important goals in 2018/29, especially on the way to the FA Cup final.

However, his 125 Watford appearances resulted in just 21 goals.

Interestingly, these days, Gray is playing in the Saudi Pro League, having joined Al-Riyadh in the summer of 2023.

Gray did only sign a one-year deal that expires this summer, though.

Ismaila Sarr

Last but certainly not least, Watford's club record signing is, of course, Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr.

The Hornets smashed their club record transfer fee to land the pacey winger in 2019, paying Ligue 1 outfit Rennes a reported £28.8 million, plus add-ons for his signature.

Sarr's time at Watford was certainly mixed, experiencing two relegations, but also playing a huge part in winning promotion back to the Premier League.

Towards the end of his time at the club, it was apparent parting ways was best for all parties, but Sarr left having racked up 131 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals and assisting a further 24.

Leaving Watford last summer, Sarr now finds himself back in France with Marseille, and has played frequently for the French side this season.

Still just 26, the Senegalese international is contracted to the Southern French side until the summer of 2028.