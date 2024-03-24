Highlights Juan Camilo Zuniga was Watford's highest earner in the last 10 seasons, making £93,000 a week.

Watford have enjoyed a successful last decade. Premier League stalwarts from 2015 to 2020, they were promoted to the top-flight again in 2021 before relegation the following season.

An FA Cup final in 2019 signified the best period in their history since Graham Taylor's first tenure, and whilst they've continued to work their way through a host of managers, most recently sacking Valerien Ismael, they've managed to maintain moderate success.

With a consistent run in the top-flight Watford were able to attract many big-name players to the club, with the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Moussa Sissoko and Roberto Pereyra plying their trade at Vicarage Road over the years.

But despite their lofty reputations, none of the aforementioned players were able to eclipse the wage package of Watford's highest earner over the last 10 years: Juan Camilo Zuniga.

Juan Camilo Zuniga wage at Watford

According to Capology's estimates, Zuniga earned a reported £93,000 a week during the 2016/17 season, over £30,000 more than Watford's next-highest earner, club legend, Troy Deeney.

The full-back played a key role in a star-studded Napoli side that included the likes of Edinson Cavani, Marek Hamsik and Ezequiel Lavezzi. He arrived at Watford to much fanfare, with the Hornets looking to push up the table following two years of consolidation in the Premier League, but struggled for minutes.

Zuniga was only at the club one season, making just 21 first-team appearances, and his impact off the pitch far outweighs any impact he made on it.

Legal dispute for Watford over Zuniga

Zuniga talking to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Zuniga may have been earning far more than the rest of his teammates, but such wages came with stipulations which Watford were content with sidestepping.

The terms of Zuniga's loan stated that the move would become permanent once the Colombian made 12 appearances of more than 30 minutes for the club.

Watford subsequently played Zuniga for 30 minutes or more on just 11 occasions for the first team, but the dispute arose from his involvement in an under-23s game against Nottingham Forest.

Zuniga started the game against Forest, and Napoli claim that this means his move to Watford would have been made permanent as a result of making 12 appearances of 30 minutes or more. Napoli claim this makes Watford liable for the estimated £2.6 million in wages for the following season. The case has been taken to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) though a settlement has yet to be reached at the time of writing.

Zuniga may have only played fleetingly for Watford, but after returning to Napoli to find himself out of the squad, Zuniga would go back to Colombia before retiring at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The full-back had been plagued by injuries in the last few seasons of his career and decided to retire in order to preserve his body.

He is remembered at Watford for scoring the winning goal against Manchester United, his only notable contribution to a loan spell that caused more problems than it solved.