Watford will be looking to strengthen their options in the January transfer window.

The Hornets have had a mediocre start to their Championship campaign, but the table is incredibly tight, and a play-off finish remains very achievable. For that to happen though, they must bring in a couple of strong reinforcements in next month's transfer window, in order to compete with the fellow promotion hopefuls.

In the summer transfer window, six new faces arrived at Vicarage Road, but January is expected to be a little quieter.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

Valerien Ismael has some big decisions to make over the next month or so as he prepares for the second half of the season. Today, Football League World chooses a dream Watford starting XI for when the January transfer window ends, which includes a couple of fresh faces.

GK: Ben Hamer

Daniel Bachmann's days as Watford's number one appear to be coming to an end, so the Hornets will need a new man between the sticks. They can probably afford to wait until the summer to bring in a new stopper, and Hamer has proved his worth, having started four of Watford's last five games.

RB: Ryan Andrews

The hometown boy is enjoying his first full season as Watford's starting right back and long may it continue. He has shared the role with Jeremy Ngakia, but Ismael has opted for Andrews in Watford's last five games.

CB: Ryan Porteous

The 24-year-old has started 16 of Watford's first 20 Championship games in defence and doesn't look to be replaced any time soon. He has formed a formidable partnership alongside the next man in the list.

CB: Wesley Hoedt

The 6ft 2 Dutchman has played every single Championship minute for Watford this season and has worn the captain's armband in Bachmann's absence. He has even chipped in with two goals, including a 50-yard pearler against Hull City.

LB: Jamal Lewis

Lewis is no stranger to Championship success, having won the second tier title in the 2018/19 campaign as well as being included in the PFA Championship team of the year. On loan from Newcastle, Lewis will want to end the campaign on a high as there is an option to make the move permanent.

DM: Etienne Camara

The first new signing in the dream XI is 20-year-old Camara. As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Watford are set to be offered the chance to sign the young Frenchman, who only signed for Udinese in the summer. The link between the two clubs makes this transfer highly feasible and will be a strong signing for the Hornets. Camara has Championship experience from his time at Huddersfield Town.

CM: Edo Kayembe

Kayembe has been trialed slightly further forward in midfield in recent weeks, as opposed to his typical holding midfield role, and it has paid off with some good performances. The 25-year-old has earned his starts this season and deserves to keep his place.

CM: Ismael Kone

The 21-year-old joined Watford in the last January transfer window and has become a regular in Valerien Ismael's midfield. This season, he has made 17 appearances, scoring once and assisting once.

RW: Yaser Asprilla

Three goals and two assists in nine starts for Asprilla means he finds his name in the dream starting eleven for the second half of the season. The left-footed Colombian has been a serious threat at times this season.

ST: Ali Al-Hamadi

The second new name to make the list is AFC Wimbledon forward, Al-Hamadi. The Iraq international will have many Championship clubs looking to secure his services this January, and Watford certainly should be one of them. The Hornets' top scorer Mileta Rajovic will need competition for his place, and Al-Hamadi is the perfect candidate, having scored 13 goals already this season.

LW: Ken Sema

The creative winger has started on the left-hand side for Watford in their last 7 Championship games and grabbed two assists in a 5-0 win over Rotherham last month.