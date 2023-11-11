Having spent six seasons in the Premier League in the last decade, Watford have had the money to spend a relatively healthy amount on transfers.

Like every club, though, not all of their purchases have been a hit, with some very big flops on the club's books in recent years.

Watford FC's eight record transfers, as per Transfermarkt Rank Player Season Left 1 Ismaila Sarr 19/20 Stade Rennais 2 Andre Gray 17/18 Burnley 3 Isaac Success 16/17 Granada CF 4 Roberto Pereyra 16/17 Juventus 5 Gerard Deulofeu 18/19 Barcelona 6 Richarlison 17/18 Fluminense 7 Joao Pedro 19/20 Fluminense 8 Abdoulaye Doucoure 15/16 Stade Rennais

With that said, below, we've identified eight Watford flops that we think Hornets supporters will want to forget about completely.

Not all of them feature on the club's list of record arrivals, but perhaps worryingly, some do.

Isaac Success

Nigerian forward Isaac Success is the first name on this list to feature.

Success joined the Hornets from Granada for an eight-figure transfer fee in 2016 but failed to deliver on the hype he arrived with.

In the end, Success went on to make 72 appearances for the Hornets across five seasons, scoring just six goals and registering five assists.

These days, Success finds himself at Watford's sister club, Udinese, where has has been since 2021.

Adalberto Penaranda

Signed by Watford as an impressive young talent, Adalberto Penaranda was supposed to be the next wonderkid to be on the books at Vicarage Road.

However, when he finally got a work permit and did arrive, he simply failed to deliver.

Penaranda made just four Watford appearances in the end, scoring two goals for the club in those matches.

These days, Penaranda plays for FK Sarajevo in the Bosnian first division.

Danny Rose

Danny Rose is undoubtedly another Watford flop that the club's supporters will want to forget.

Rose joined on a free transfer ahead of the club's return to the Premier League in 2021 but did not look in the best condition to compete.

Unfortunately, he never got into that condition, either, which contributed to him being ostracised from the first team at Vicarage Road.

Rose made just eight Premier League appearances for the club and remains without a team to this day following his release from Vicarage Road.

Ignacio Pussetto

Another transfer flop in recent years at Vicarage Road was Argentinian attacker Ignacio Pussetto.

Indeed, signing from Udinese midway through the club's relegation from the Premier League, Pussetto did very little in a Watford shirt, barring a goal-line clearance in a game against Spurs.

With Watford relegated at the end of that season, Pussetto was soon off, rejoining Udinese on loan before another loan spell with Sampdoria after that.

Prior to leaving the Hornets on a free transfer this summer, Pussetto made just nine Watford appearances.

Obbi Oulare

One of the first signings made following the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15, hopes were high for Obbi Oulare.

He was a young player, but one that had potential, from what you read at the time.

Things never worked out at Vicarage Road, though, with the Belgian making just three appearances for the club in his only season there.

Oulare has gone on to carve out a decent career for himself since, but certainly won't be a name remembered at Watford.

Weekly wages: Watford FC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Nathan Ellington

Signed for what was a club record fee at the time, Nathan Ellington is undoubtedly another huge Watford flop.

In 2006/07, Ellington had scored 10 and assisted eight in the Championship, convincing the Hornets to fork out for him.

However, he would go on to score just five goals for them, in 56 club appearances.

Watford fans will likely always remember the name Nathan Ellington, but purely for what a waste of money his transfer was for the club.

Dimitri Foulquier

French defender Dimitri Foulquier is another forgettable and regrettable transfer made by Watford over the years.

Joining the club from Granada in 2017, Foulquier would go on to spend three years on the books permanently at Vicarage Road. However, a lot of this time was spent out on loan.

When he did play, he had a torrid time, with his only Premier League start coming in an 8-0 away defeat at Man City in which he was subbed off after 33 minutes. Watford were 5-0 down at that stage.

In fairness to Foulquier, he is an established La Liga defender, currently at Valencia. Clearly, things just did not work in WD18.

Ozan Tufan

Last but not least, another flop from Watford's poor 2021/22 Premier League campaign, is Ozan Tufan.

Like Danny Rose above, Tufan was signed with the hope he could help the Hornets mount a survival challenge in the top flight, but he never quite looked in condition to do so.

As such, he was also let go, with Watford terminating his season-long loan in February.

Tufan is at fellow Championship side Hull City these days and doing okay. Perhaps the Premier League was simply a step too far for the now 28-year-old.