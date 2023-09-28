Highlights Watford's worst signing was Isaac Success, who failed to make an impact, only scoring six goals in 72 matches.

Richarlison had a short stint at Watford, scoring just five goals before being sold to Everton for a reported fee of £35 million.

Ismaila Sarr was Watford's record signing and had success in both the Premier League and Championship, but has now left the club.

Since the creation of the Championship back in 2004, Watford have plied their trade in either the second tier or the top flight.

The Hornets spent their first season in the Premier League during the 2006/07 campaign under Aidy Boothroyd but suffered immediate relegation back to the Championship after being rooted to the foot of the table.

This followed eight consecutive years of Championship football before they returned to the big time under Slavisa Jokanovic, who secured an automatic promotion spot in 2015.

Four straight seasons were registered in the Premier League with successful periods under Javi Gracia, which included an FA Cup runners-up medal to Manchester City in 2019.

The Hertfordshire-based outfit made a routine journey back to join England’s elite after another second-placed finish under Xisco Munoz, but the club spiralled back down to the Championship in their first season.

Despite high expectations of another return to the promised land last term, the Yellow Army had another severely unstable campaign, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all entering and departing the Watford hotseat as the club languished to an 11th placed finish.

In the new Championship campaign, hopes rest with former Barnsley and West Brom manager Valerien Ismael, with the Frenchman tasked with bringing Premier League football back to Vicarage Road at the second time of asking.

Watford’s regular time in the top flight has seen the club grow significantly due to the financial rise in the modern game, and this has allowed the Orns to spend large sums of cash on new arrivals to the playing squad.

With all big-money signings carrying their own risks, Football League World ranks Watford’s seven most expensive additions from worst to best.

7 Isaac Success

The Hornets worst signing is former Nigerian international forward Isaac Success, who teamed up with Walter Mazzarri back in 2016 from Granada for an estimated €15 million.

After registering just one Premier League goal across two seasons, the 27-year-old was loaned out to Malaga before securing a long-term move away to Udinese.

Success was rather unsuccessful during his time at Vicarage Road, netting just six times from 72 matches.

6 Richarlison

Up next is Brazilian forward Richarlison, who joined Watford for €12.4 million but only spent a solitary season there before departing to Everton.

In the Premier League, the 26-year-old scored just five times but was snapped up by the Toffees for a reported fee of £35 million, with the offer too good to turn down from the Orns’ point of view.

5 Andre Gray

At number five is Andre Gray, with the Wolverhampton-born man arriving at Vicarage Road for €20.4 million after turning down a contract extension at Burnley.

Gray played 125 times for the club and was a key component for their two-year stay in the Premier League between 2017 and 2019, striking 12 times in 60 top flight matches.

The 32-year-old bid farewell to his Watford team-mates in 2022 after a loan spell to fellow Championship outfit QPR was followed by a permanent exit to Greek side Aris.

4 Roberto Pereyra

Argentine Roberto Pereyra was an exciting signing for the Watford faithful back in August 2016, arriving on a five-year contract for €13.5 million from Juventus.

The versatile midfielder, who could play on both flanks and as a number 10 was a mainstay across four campaigns, striking 18 times with 11 assists from 115 matches before heading back to Italy with Udinese.

3 Gerard Deulofeu

Entering the top three is winger Gerard Deulofeu, who represented the yellow and black 70 times after his arrival from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Deulofeu recorded the best stats of his Watford career back in the 2018/19 season, netting on 10 occasions with five assists from 30 Premier League outings, helping the club to an 11th placed finish.

After a dropdown in contributions the following campaign, the 29-year-old was loaned out to Udinese before securing a permanent move to the Little Zebras in January 2021.

2 Joao Pedro

In second place is Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro, who was brought to England from his native side Fluminense in October 2019 for €11.5 million.

The promising teenager scored nine times in 38 Championship games as the club secured promotion from the second tier.

Whilst not hitting the same heights in the Premier League, the now 22-year-old continued to show improvement back down in the Championship last term by finishing as the clubs’ top scorer on 11 goals, with his double-figure haul one of very few positives from a chaotic season under three different managers.

In May 2023, Brighton smashed their club record-fee for the acquisition of Pedro, paying a reported £30 million.

1 Ismaila Sarr

Topping the list is Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr, who remains Watford’s record signing for €30 million in the summer of 2019 from French side Rennes.

The 25-year-old slotted effortlessly into Premier League life, but his five goals and six assists were not enough to save the club from relegation.

Sarr was at his most dangerous during his time in the second tier, with 13 goals and 10 assists recorded in the 2020/21 season before notching 10 goals and six assists the following campaign.

After failing to secure promotion, Sarr moved back to France this summer with Marseille and leaves a gaping hole for creativity that the Hornets look to replace.