Having been founded in 1881, Watford Football Club have a long history in English football.

Throughout the years, they have had some fine players on their books, and naturally, some of those have gone on to be considered legends of the club. As have a couple of people that have never played for the Hornets, as we'll discuss.

With that in mind, below, we've looked at seven club legends at the club, facing the unenviable task of ranking them from seven to one, which is difficult to do given everyone will have their own opinions.

What is important to stress is that all are legends in their own right, though, of course and that we have had to leave some huge names in the club's history off.

7 Ross Jenkins

Given that he was at the club when they were in the fourth division right through to the first, we just had to include Ross Jenkins in this list.

Although he came through at Crystal Palace, Jenkins spent the bulk of his career at Vicarage Road, between 1972 and 1983.

Scoring 142 goals as a Hornet in over 400 club appearances, Jenkins is undoubtedly a Watford legend and is no doubt fondly remembered by those who saw the club rise through the divisions under Graham Taylor.

6 Troy Deeney

When it comes to modern day Watford, there is no player more deserving of legend status at the club than Troy Deeney.

Signed from Walsall in 2010, Deeney would go on to skipper the side to promotion in 2014/15, in the Premier League for five seasons, and to an FA Cup final in 2019.

On the pitch, Deeney was a real leader, and also knew how to find the back of the net, scoring 140 goals during his Watford career.

5 Tony Coton

One of the Watford legends we could not leave off this list is former Hornets goalkeeper Tony Coton.

Coton joined the club under Graham Taylor in 1984 and would spend six years at Vicarage Road.

During that spell, Coton won the club's player of the year award an incredible three times, making him a firm favourite amongst the fans.

Coton is undoubtedly a Hornets' legend.

4 John Barnes

Although some of the younger generation may know him more from his time with Liverpool and England, John Barnes is undoubtedly another Watford legend.

Barnes made his Watford debut aged 17 in 1981, and went on to be a regular feature in the side for most of the 1980's - during one of, if not Watford's greatest ever periods.

Barnes would eventually depart for Liverpool in 1987, but not before making 233 league appearances and scoring 65 goals in yellow.

There is an argument to be had that Barnes is one of the finest players to ever wear a Watford shirt, given the career he had..

3 Luther Blissett

Another club hero we have discussed here is Luther Blissett, the legendary former Watford striker.

Blissett came through the youth ranks at the club and made his senior debut in 1975, remaining at the club until 1983.

After one season at AC Milan, he would return to Vicarage Road for another four seasons, and do so again between 1991 and 1993.

Blissett is the club's all-time appearance maker as well as top scorer, and it seems unlikely either of those records will ever be broken.

Blissett was also recently named honorary life-president of the club, an honour he holds alongside two other legends we are about to discuss.

2 Sir Elton John

The only person on this list to not play or manage the club, Elton John is without a doubt one of the biggest legends there is.

Indeed, whilst some may think his association with the club is simply that he is a fan, they couldn't be more wrong.

Sir Elton initially owned the football club between 1976 and 1990, during which years the Hornets had arguably their most successful period ever.

Today, Elton John remains an honorary life president at the club, with one of the four stands of Vicarage Road named in his honour, too.

1 Graham Taylor

Much like Elton John, Graham Taylor never played for Watford, but yet he is arguably the biggest club legend there is in WD18.

Of course, Taylor managed Watford for two spells, firstly between 1977 and 1987, and then again between 1997 and 2001.

During his first spell, Taylor led the Hornets from the fourth division to the first, where they finished runners up to Liverpool in the 1982/83 and qualified for the UEFA Cup.

Taylor's second spell saw Watford win division two and the first division play-offs, gaining promotion to the Premier League.

A stand at Vicarage Road remains named in Taylor's honour, and applause can often be heard at the stadium in the 72nd minute in Taylor's memory.