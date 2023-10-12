Highlights Watford aims to bridge the gap to top teams in the Championship this year after a disappointing first season back in the second tier.

Watford are aiming to bridge the gap to the top teams in the Championship this year.

The Hornets endured a disappointing first campaign back in the second tier last season.

Watford cycled through managers before ultimately finishing 11th in the table, six points adrift of the play-off places.

Valerien Ismael has been tasked with bringing the team into promotion contention, with Watford aiming to make their return to the Premier League.

A busy summer of transfer activity saw a number of fresh faces arrive at Vicarage Road, as the 48-year-old looked to build a team capable of competing near the top of the second tier.

Here we use estimated figures from Capology to rank the highest paid Watford players based on their value for money…

6 Jake Livermore - £20,000-a-week

Livermore has a lot of experience that he brings to this Watford squad, having competed at the highest level for several seasons in his career.

However, he is not very high up in the pecking order of Ismael’s squad and cannot be relied upon to perform every week.

The midfielder is a useful asset in the squad, but is being paid the salary of a key player.

5 Jamal Lewis - £38,000-a-week

Lewis has arrived on loan from Newcastle United over the summer, and is Watford’s top earner.

He arrived with an injury issue that kept him out of the side in the opening weeks of the campaign, so it remains to be seen just how useful he will prove to be at the club this year.

4 Ismael Koné - £15,000-a-week

Koné signed for Watford during the 2023 January transfer window following his performances for Canada in the 2022 World Cup.

As one of the club’s highest earners, he is not quite performing consistently enough yet to warrant that kind of salary.

However, the 21-year-old still has plenty of potential to become an important player in Ismael’s side.

3 Tom Ince - £30,000-a-week

Ince signed for the club in the summer following his departure from Reading.

The forward has proven a solid addition to the team, contributing well in attack and giving Ismael another option up front.

His versatility will prove quite useful, and the 31-year-old brings plenty of experience with him to the dressing room too.

2 Imran Louza - £32,500-a-week

Louza is one of the team’s most important players at this stage, so it comes as no surprise to find that he is one of the club’s highest paid members of the first team.

The Moroccan has been one of the standout figures in Ismael’s team so far this season, featuring consistently in the team.

The 24-year-old still has plenty of potential to continue developing his game, which makes him one of the more valuable assets at Vicarage Road.

1 Wesley Hoedt - £20,000-a-week

The Dutchman signed for the club in January from Belgian side Anderlecht and has cemented himself as a key player in the side.

For £20,000-a-week, Watford are getting a quality player on a reasonable weekly wage.

The 29-year-old is a dressing room leader and consistent presence in the team, performing to a high level.

He is the club’s best value for money in the entire squad.