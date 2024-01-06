Highlights Watford's steady first half of the season is attributed to a strong team spirit instilled by head coach Valerien Ismael.

Despite starting the season as a key player, midfielder Imran Louza has fallen out of favor with Ismael and is unlikely to play a part in their potential top-six push.

Louza's potential departure to FC Metz would leave a bittersweet feeling as he has failed to live up to expectations but has shown glimpses of talent.

Watford have had a steady first half of the season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Following a mass exodus of players in the summer, which included star names such as Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, expectations were low heading into the campaign at Vicarage Road.

However, from the outside looking in, Hornets head coach Valerien Ismael appears to have instilled a real team spirit behind the scenes, which has helped the club achieve some good results in recent months.

After New Year's Day's 3-3 draw away at Plymouth, the Hornets sit 10th in the league standings, but crucially, just four points off the play-offs.

Indeed, a strong January transfer window could really propel them into contention for a top-six spot, but one player who is looking increasingly unlikely to play any part in that potential run is Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza

FC Metz chasing deal for Imran Louza

Indeed, despite starting the campaign as one of the first names on the club's teamsheet, Louza has fallen out of favour badly under Valerien Ismael.

In the club's first 12 matches of the season, Louza featured 12 times and started in ten of those.

However, when you look at the Hornets' last 12 league matches, you get a totally different picture. Louza has featured just twice in those last 12, starting once, and even being left out of the matchday squad altogether on four occasions.

As a result of the above, it has been reported by Foot Mercato that Ligue 1 side FC Metz are keen on bringing Louza back over to France, the league from which he was signed by the Hornets in 2021.

Their report claims that the French side are currently in negotiations with Watford over a deal for Louza, with a possible loan move touted as Metz look to retain their status in the French top flight.

Related Forgotten £10m Watford man in talks to leave Vicarage Road Imran Louza has not featured regularly for Watford in recent months and he looks to be on his way back to France

Louza exit would leave bittersweet feeling

It does seem, then, that Louza could well depart Vicarage Road this month, but were he to go, it would surely leave a bittersweet feeling.

With Watford having forked out a reported €10 million (£8.6m) for his signature, it is clear that Louza has failed to deliver on that price tag and live up to expectations.

But, on occasions, his talent has been there for all to see, and on his day, if at it, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say he would be one of the best midfielders in the division, and certainly one of the most technically gifted.

However, consistency is something Louza has struggled with, and something Watford and all of the head coaches that he has worked under have failed to get out of him.

Indeed, the talent is there, but something else has clearly been missing, which makes it all the more frustrating.

It does feel like the time for Louza to depart is now, but those at Vicarage Road will surely be left thinking 'what could have been' if the Moroccan midfielder does depart this month.