Watford are firmly in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship this season under Tom Cleverley.

The Hornets have fared better than many expected before the campaign got underway, with the club dealing well with the sales of key players like Yaser Asprill and Ismael Kone.

They will be looking for a strong finish in the final weeks in order to secure a top six finish and give themselves a shot at promotion.

But Watford will also have one eye already on their summer transfer business, regardless of what division they’ll be competing in next year.

Watford urged to prioritise striker search

When asked what his biggest concern is going into the summer window, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie named the search for a new striker.

He believes at least two new Championship-capable forwards must be signed, claiming Vakoun Bayo hasn’t been good enough while on loan from Udinese.

“One thing that Watford can’t afford to do in the summer transfer window is ignore the problem of us not having a decent striker,” Beattie told Football League World.

“We’ll probably actually need two, so we’ve got an option coming off the bench, [or in case] there’s injuries, fatigue or suspensions.

Vakoun Bayo's stats 2024/25 (as of March 31st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.51 Shots 2.37 Assists 0.00 Expected assists (xAG) 0.03 npxG + xAG 0.55 Shot-creating actions 1.06

“This season we’ve lumbered on with Vakoun Bayo, much to the fans’ boredom.

“He just isn’t the answer.

“I know he’s only on loan from Udinese, and I think most of us can’t wait to see him go back there.

“What we must do in the summer is sign two Championship-ready strikers and get them straight into the team, and stop messing about loaning Vakoun Bayo from Udinese.

“Because most fans’ patience is wearing very thin seeing him on the starting team sheet week-in, week-out.”

Bayo has scored 10 times from 35 appearances in the Championship so far this season for Watford.