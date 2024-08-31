Since returning to the Championship in the 2022-23 season, Watford have suffered two mid-table finishes, with the club ending 11th and 15th respectively.

However, this season has brought a renewed sense of optimism, and their strong start to the campaign only strengthens the belief that they’ll be competing at the top end of the second tier come May.

Their transfer activity, though not extravagant, has been shrewd, and the blend of experienced and young signings could prove crucial to their ambitions of promotion.

A particular highlight was the free signings of Moussa Sissoko from FC Nantes and Angelo Ogbonna from West Ham United. Aged 35 and 36 respectively, they may not be at the pinnacles of their careers, but what they can offer for Watford this season is quality on the pitch and the know-how to win games.

Related Everton decision in 2017 has given Watford FC a two-fold gift: View Tom Cleverley joined Watford from Everton in 2017 and has progressed from player to manager

Moussa Sissoko returns to Watford

Having been relegated from the Premier League with Watford in 2020-21, Sissoko will be targeting much more success at Vicarage Road this time around.

A strong, dynamic midfielder, the Frenchman was once a £30 million player when Tottenham Hotspur signed him from Newcastle United in 2016. However, after spending the past two years at Nantes, he has struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1.

The drop-down to Championship football could be the spark that reinvigorates him, and so far this season, he has risen to the challenge with a series of strong performances.

A late winner against Derby County has been the highlight, with the 35-year-old forming a strong midfield partnership alongside his counterpart, Tom Dele-Bashiru.

This has also freed up Edo Kayembe, who has relished a more attacking role in the side.

But, these performances are merely what Tom Cleverley would expect out of Sissoko. Later in the season, if the going gets tough, then the head coach will be anticipating his captain to step up and command his side on the field.

With a track record of excelling in top-tier competitions like the World Cup, European Championships, and Champions League, Sissoko has a huge amount of experience to stand on. As the season reaches its latter stages, this could well be the difference-maker for the Hornets, who will know that very few teams can boast such a seasoned player.

Having lost Wesley Hoedt to the riches of the Saudi Pro League, an experienced addition in Angelo Ogbonna will be most welcome at Vicarage Road.

The Italian-born centre-back spent nine years at West Ham, having had previous spells at Juventus, Torino and Crotone. During that time, he has made over 480 appearances in professional football, and there may be times this season when Cleverley will rely on such experience.

Angelo Ogbonna Career Appearances (Transfermarkt) Team Active Years Apps West Ham United 2015-2024 249 Juventus 2013-2015 55 Crotone (Loan) 2007-2008 24 Torino 2006-2013 160

Having won multiple trophies and promotions at these clubs, the defender also boasts the know-how of winning.

The Hornets' relatively young defence could greatly benefit from this and Ogbonna will be aiming to replicate Sissoko's influence in midfield.

Additionally, any concerns about whether the Italian still has the legs can be alleviated by Cleverley's use of a three-at-the-back system. This formation often compensates for a slower, more experienced defender, allowing him to focus on reading the game and sweeping up.

One question remains whether these players, approaching the twilight of their careers, are still up for the fight. If they are, it could be a huge advantage for Watford and would give both of them the chance to add a Championship promotion to their CVs.