After three matches without a victory over the festive period, Watford got back to winning ways in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

In what proved to be a tricky away trip to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers, the Hornets ran out 2-1 winners, with an unlikely Jake Livermore double sealing all three points.

After Saturday's Championship results, Watford had slipped to 13th in the league standings, but with three points on the board on Sunday, the Hornets have moved to 8th in the division.

This means that Valerien Ismael's side are now just one point outside the play-off places and sixth-placed Coventry City.

Championship Table (As it stands January 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 36 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

With the January transfer window upon us, though, eyes are not only focused on on-field matters at the moment.

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up some of the latest transfer stories revolving around Watford FC.

Ipswich Town eyeing Mileta Rajovic

One very interesting news story to emerge in recent days involves summer signing Mileta Rajovic.

The Danish forward joined Watford in the summer from Swedish side Kalmar, and has gone on to score eight Championship goals so far.

Interestingly, that has caught the attention of Ipswich Town, who are reportedly eyeing a potential move for the 24-year-old this month.

Ipswich are looking for a George Hirst replacement with the forward out for the long-term, and having been knocked back with bids for Blackburn's Sam Gallagher, Rajovic is reported to be an alternative target.

Whether or not Watford would entertain selling the Danish forward is unknown at this stage.

Rajovic signed a five-year deal with Watford in the summer, tying him down at Vicarage Road until 2028.

Imran Louza set for Watford exit

Elsewhere at Watford, another player appears very close to an exit.

Indeed, Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza is reportedly on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side FC Lorient.

According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, the 24-year-old underwent a medical with the club on Friday after an agreement was reached between the French side and the Hornets.

The deal is reported to be a loan deal, with no option to buy included.

Watford linked with Udinese switch

Last but not least, Watford have been linked with an incoming in recent times, too.

The Hornets could reportedly make use of their links with Udinese, something they have not been shy to do in the past.

As per The Athletic, the Hornets are considering a loan move for young defender Antonio Tikvic.

Tikvic is a 19-year-old central defender who has been capped by Croatia at under-21 level.

Reportedly, Watford view him as "ideal back-up" in the left-centre-back position, given he is left-footed.

Tikvic, who is 6 ft 4, joined Udinese from Bayern Munich in the summer and is said to be open to a Championship move.