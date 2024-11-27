Watford FC have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this season, and they are currently on course to be in the fight for a play-off spot come the end of the campaign.

Tom Cleverley has possibly been surprised himself by his team's performance levels in the opening four months of 2024/25, and if he manages to get their away form turned around, there is nothing that could stop the Hornets from fighting for an automatic promotion place.

Vicarage Road has been a safe haven for the Hertfordshire club, and they have shown great improvements from their 15th place finish last season, thanks in part to a good summer transfer window.

However, with the January window opening in a month's time, Watford will be busy in terms of both incomings and those leaving the club, but they do have a couple of concerns that need addressing.

Cleverley must find a move for Imran Louza

Imran Louza has featured more and more in recent weeks, but it still feels as though his future is not at Watford, and his relationship with supporters still remains slightly fractured.

The 25-year-old has had a difficult time in Hertfordshire since making the move to the club in the summer of 2021, and has spent a lot of time off the pitch through injuries and other fitness issues.

Bringing in a replacement must be seen as a priority for Cleverley, with Louza not able to be relied on to play too frequently. His involvement in the team throughout November does point to the possibility that he has turned a corner with the Hornets. However, his manager has rotated his midfield quite a lot recently.

The Moroccan international was sent out on loan to Ligue 1 side Lorient in the latter half of the 2023/24 season, and he excelled. Many expected him to find a move in the summer, but Watford kept hold of their number 10 and he has come in handy.

Nevertheless, history is not on Louza's side, and there is no guarantee that he will continue this current run that he is on, and it would not be a surprise for him to finally move on in January - either permanently or on loan.

Giorgi Chakvetadze must not be sold

While Louza may find his way out of Hertfordshire in January, one player that must stay is Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The Georgian has been the subject of interest from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers over the course of the last month, according to Alan Nixon, with Gary O'Neil's side reportedly preparing a £20m bid.

However, the 25-year-old signed a new five-year contract with Watford in September, having made a permanent move to the Hornets in February 2024 after impressing while on loan.

Chakvetadze was fantastic in the Euros and has continued his form from the competition into this season, picking up a goal and an assist in his first 17 appearances in the Championship.

The attacking star, who can play either out wide or tucked behind the striker, was excellent in his team's 1-0 win over Bristol City despite the Robins having more of the ball and more attacking intent throughout.

Giorgi Chakvetadze stats v Bristol City (FotMob) Minutes Played 90 Goals (Assists) 0 (1) xG 0.06 Shots (On Target) 2 (0) Pass Accuracy 77% Chances Created 1 Dribble Success 100% Tackles Won 2 Duels Won 5 Recoveries 2

Selling Chakvetadze would be detrimental to Watford's season, and they must not let go of him at all costs, especially if they continue to be in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot.