Watford boss Tom Cleverley has been encouraged to ask Gino Pozzo to sign him a new striker in the January transfer window, with the top-end of the pitch a moderate cause for concern at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have been in impressive form this season, becoming a surprise package in many regards to plot a surprising push towards the play-offs.

At the time of writing, they're sitting in eighth position and are only two points shy of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion, whom they also have a game in hand over.

Many had predicted Watford to be struggling at the wrong end of the table, but they look capable of pushing for a top-six spot and may be looking to underline those credentials with some transfer activity in the new year.

Supporters will want to see fresh faces and a striker in particular, as the side's frontmen have struggled for consistency this term.

Vakoun Bayo has led the line for Cleverley's side and has a respectable return of seven strikes from 18 matches, although four of those came in a 6-2 rout of Sheffield Wednesday last month and the Ivorian is rather susceptible to goal droughts, and his form has dried up once again as of late.

Daniel Jebbison, meanwhile, is yet to open his account after arriving on loan from Bournemouth in the summer and Watford's options are eerily thin on the ground away from those two, so signing a new striker in January feels rather integral.

Tom Cleverley, Daniel Jebbison claim issued ahead of Watford FC's January transfer window

We asked our resident Hornets fan pundit, Justin Beattie, to name one position which Cleverley should be demanding reinforcements in come January, and he believes that the former Manchester United midfielder will be knocking on the door for another striker.

That will only likely happen however if the loan of Jebbison is cut short, after so far failing to make an impact in Hertfordshire.

"I'm not sure that Tom Cleverley is going to be demanding anything from Gino Pozzo in January - I don't think there are any areas of the pitch that are demonstrably lacking," Justin told FLW.

"However, I would be very surprised if he didn't ask for a new striking option.

"Daniel Jebbison, who has come in on loan from Bournemouth, hasn't played much and doesn't seem to be getting much game time, when he does come on he looks a bit off the pace.

"I would be surprised if we don't try and terminate his loan in January, unless Cleverley has got some big plans for him going forward in the second-half of the season.

Daniel Jebbison's stats by season, via FotMob, as of December 12 Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Sheffield United, Chorley (loan) 6 1 0 2021/22 Sheffield United, Burton Albion (loan) 34 9 0 2022/23 Sheffield United 19 2 2 2023/24 Sheffield United 1 0 0 2024/25 AFC Bournemouth, Watford (loan) 12 0 0

"So I imagine he will be asking for another striking option to push Vakoun Bayo, who did have a bit of a purple patch where he was scoring for fun but he's seemingly reverted back to type now, where he's struggling to find the back of the net.

"Let's hope they're looking at strikers in January."

Watford should try and beat Blackburn Rovers to West Ham's Maxwel Cornet if Jebbison returns

According to a recent report from 225foot, Watford are competing with Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers for West Ham United forward Maxwel Cornet, who is poised to return from a disappointing loan spell at Southampton.

The 28-year-old appears set to leave West Ham, which has prompted interest from the second-tier. The report states that Watford would be looking to entertain a loan move for Cornet in January, as he looks to revive his career following a difficult couple of years.

Cornet starred for Ligue 1 giants Lyon for a number of years before completing a shock move in 2021 to Burnley, where he impressed during his sole season by scoring nine times from 26 Premier League appearances. His form at Turf Moor earned a transfer to West Ham, and it hasn't gone to plan as he's been a bit-part player for the Irons, while he's also struggled to get a look in under Russell Martin this term.

Nonetheless, he has pedigree and proven quality which should translate nicely to Championship level if a move is completed. While Cornet is more of a right-sided winger as opposed to a centre-forward, he would surely ease Watford's goalscoring concerns somewhat while lessening the burden on the likes of Bayo and Jebbison.

A loan move, then, could well prove an inspired bit of business as Watford bid to reach the play-offs this season.