Watford boss Tom Cleverley believes that Giorgi Chakvetadze could be a top-four player if he adds goals to his game after the Georgian international picked up the Player of the Match award in their win over Oxford United.

The 25-year-old joined the Hornets on loan in September 2023 before making the deal permanent during the January transfer window, and he's impressed with his performances, recently attracting interest from the Premier League.

Recently, The Sun reported that Wolves were keeping tabs on the Georgian international ahead of the January transfer window, but Watford would want up to £20million for the attacking midfielder, who signed a new five-year deal at Vicarage Road in September.

However, his boss Cleverley believes that not only could he become a Premier League player, but that he could play for one of the top four if he was to start finding the back of the net on a more regular basis.

Tom Cleverley makes Giorgi Chakvetadze top-four claim

Chavketadze was the best player on the pitch as Watford sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Oxford United on Friday night, and Cleverley was full of praise for the Georgian in his post-match interview.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cleverley said: “He’s outstanding. The way he receives the ball under pressure, then drives with it and takes players out the game and creates with his teammates. If Giorgi adds goals to his game, then he’s a top-four player.

“It’s as simple as that. I’ve never seen someone carry the ball with ease past people and his game intelligence too. He’s a top player.

"I’ve seen a lot of top players in my career, and he certainly falls into that bracket if he can add goals to his game.”

Friday night's result took Watford back into the play-off places, and keeping a player of Chavketadze's quality in January will be crucial to their hopes of sustaining their place in the top six for the rest of the season.

However, if the Hornets were forced to sell, they'd look to pocket around £20million for the Georgian, huge money which could subsequently be reinvested, so it looks like they're set to benefit regardless of whether he stays at Vicarage Road or not.

Giorgi Chakvetadze has scored just one goal this season

As Cleverley said, the only thing stopping Chakvetadze from becoming a top-four player is his lack of goals, and he's scored just one goal this season.

That goal actually came on the opening weekend of the season away to Millwall, and it means that he's now gone 15 games without a goal in all competitions.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 3 Shots 27 Shots on target 7 Chances created 38 Dribble success 52.8% Touches in opposition box 54 Cross accuracy 19.7% Duels won 41.9%

There's no denying that the 25-year-old is a huge talent, and you only need to look at the way he can beat a man with ease to see that, but his lack of goals may just put top clubs off trying to secure his signature.

If Watford don't win promotion this season, then they're going to struggle to keep hold of Chakvetadze, such is his obvious talent, and if he can become more prolific in front of goal between now and the season finishing, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see more Premier League clubs linked with a move for him.