Highlights Watford continue to produce promising young talent like Ryan Andrews, who already plays a key role in the first team.

Albert Eames, a long-time academy prospect, made his senior debut and has caught the eye of manager Tom Cleverley.

2023 signing Jonathan Lawson has shown promise in pre-season, with potential to break into the first team lineup through a loan deal.

Despite falling back into the Championship, Watford are continuing to produce some fantastic young players as they attempt to bring the good times back to Vicarage Road in the coming years.

The Hornets have brought through England internationals such as Ashley Young, David James, and Tim Sherwood in the past, while Adrian Mariappa has gone on to become a club legend in Hertfordshire, turning out 340 times in the yellow-and-black of Watford.

However, they have not slowed in producing young talents, with Ryan Andrews a regular in the current first-team. The 19-year-old has already made over 50 appearances for the club that he joined in 2012 and looks set to play a key part in the team this season.

Ryan Andrews Watford Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 26 (14) Goals (Assists) 3 (2) Pass Accuracy 68.5% Tackle Success 79.2% Recoveries 157 Interceptions 44

With a strong track record of producing players who have left a mark on the English game, Tom Cleverley will be looking forward to seeing who proves themselves from the U18 and U21 teams in 2024/25.

FLW has taken a look at two players who may become hot property at Watford in the coming years and could end up making them serious money...

Albert Eames

Albert Eames, 18, has been with the Hornets since the age of nine and has become an integral part of the club's youth teams over the course of the last decade.

A regular for both the U21s and U18s in 2023/24, Eames earned his first call-up to the senior squad in March of this year, making the bench against Birmingham City in a 1-0 win at St. Andrew's.

The 18-year-old right-back did not make it onto the pitch then, but it did not take long for him to get his first taster of first-team football, making his debut on the final day of the season against Middlesbrough, albeit in a cameo role at the end of the match.

Eames has been training intermittently with Cleverley's squad and seems to be rated by the former Manchester United midfielder after first being introduced into the senior squad when the now-permanent Watford manager took over on an interim basis five months ago.

With an eye for a cross and the ability to defend expertly, Eames is definitely one to watch for the future, with a loan deal potentially on the cards to help him gain invaluable experience.

Jonathan Lawson

Unlike Eames, Jonathan Lawson, 18, did not come through the ranks at Watford in his youth, instead signing from Isthmian League Premier Division side Cray Valley Paper Mills last summer.

However, after a successful first year in Hertfordshire, he signed a new professional contract in May and will be hoping to enjoy first-team action, either in training or as a substitute, later this season.

Lawson has been red-hot in pre-season for the U21s ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, which starts later for the youth teams compared to the seniors, scoring against Aldershot and Bedford Town.

A loan deal would benefit Lawson greatly in the coming months and, with his height and technical ability, he may be one to break through and ply his trade in the first team in the EFL and possibly beyond.