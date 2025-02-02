Watford have had an approach to sign Matt Targett on loan turned down by Newcastle United.

Tom Cleverley’s Hornets side are chasing down a play-off spot in the Championship, but have seen their approach knocked back by Newcastle, due to another potential St James’ Park outgoing in the same area of the pitch as Targett.

According to Sky Sports’ North East reporter, Keith Downie, the Magpies don’t want to lose both of their left-back options, with Lloyd Kelly thought to be close to joining Italian giants Juventus.

Earlier this week, Targett was linked with a loan switch to Leeds United, but it now appears that an Elland Road switch is off the table for the 29-year-old.

Watford have also been linked with Layvin Kurzawa, Charlie Taylor and Caleb Wiley of Chelsea in the last week as their search for a left-back continues, but Targett is also on their radar - a move though looks like a no-goer for now.

Watford fail in Matt Targett transfer approach

Despite a run of three consecutive league defeats, Cleverley’s men are still well positioned to achieve something come the end of the Championship season.

Although they now sit 12th in the table, the Hornets are still just three points behind West Brom in the final play-off spot and remain firmly involved in what is shaping up to be an almighty battle to reach the top six.

Championship Table, selected positions (As per Fotmob) Team GP GD PTS 5 Blackburn Rovers 30 +5 45 6 West Brom 30 +12 44 7 Middlesbrough 29 +11 44 8 Norwich City 30 +7 42 12 Watford 30 -2 41

The signing of Lewis Hall from Chelsea has left Targett starved of game-time on Tyneside. He has made just one Premier League appearance so far this campaign, having featured in the league just three times last term.

Despite this, he is still a very capable left-back, who has spent several years as a very steady top flight defender for a number of clubs.

Now though, he is seemingly not a realistic long-term option for Newcastle anymore, which suggests that his departure from the club will surely come in the summer, if not in the final stages of this window.

Watford will be hopeful that Lloyd Kelly’s switch to Juventus breaks down, as that could potentially open the door for Newcastle to allow Targett to go out on loan until the end of the season.

Watford may have to turn their attention to their other left-back targets

Targett is far from the first left-back to be linked with Watford over the last few days.

On Wednesday, Sky Sports reported that Hull City had an agreement in place to sign Charlie Taylor on loan from Southampton, with the final decision on the deal coming down to the player.

Italian journslist Luca Bendoni then added that Watford had also approached the Saints to try and take the former Burnley and Leeds man on loan.

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa was the next to be linked, with French outlet Foot Mercato naming the Hornets as one of the sides chasing the 32-year-old, alongside La Liga outfit Leganes.

The latest links have come from Give Me Sport’s Tom Bogert, who reported on Friday that Watford were close to bringing USA international left-back Caleb Wiley to Vicarage Road on loan.

The young Chelsea defender is currently on loan at French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, but has played just six games so far this term.

With the Targett deal seemingly now off the table for Watford, it could be that the Hornets have to turn back to one of their other targets to get the left-back addition they desire.