Former Crystal Palace owner turned pundit Simon Jordan has defended Watford's owners Gino Pozzo after the sacking of head coach Valerien Ismael.

Ismael was appointed Hornets boss in May, becoming the club's 20th manager since Pozzo's takeover in 2012, and despite making a poor start to the season, he was surprisingly handed a contract extension in October.

Watford's form improved after Ismael signed a new deal and they sat as high as seventh in the table in late December, but a run of just two wins in 14 games since then has seen the club slide down the table, prompting the board into action.

Ismael's final game was the 2-1 defeat to Coventry City at Vicarage Road on Saturday, and he departs after winning just 12 of his 41 games in charge, drawing 14 and losing 15.

The Hornets currently sit 14th in the table, just seven points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they face Birmingham City at St. Andrew's on Saturday in Tom Cleverley's first game as interim head coach.

Championship Table (As it stands March 11th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 36 -6 53 10 Cardiff City 37 -6 53 11 Middlesbrough 36 0 50 12 Sunderland 37 3 47 13 Bristol City 37 -1 47 14 Watford 37 1 45 15 Swansea City 37 -12 43 16 Millwall 37 -12 43

Simon Jordan reacts to Valerien Ismael's Watford departure

While Jordan says Pozzo must take responsibility for the constant changing of managers, he believes that some of those who have occupied the hot seat should have achieved more in order to keep their job - including Ismael.

"I think if you go and work for them, I would imagine you are pretty clear what the expectation of you is," Jordan said on talkSPORT (March 12, 11:40am).

"Whilst I like Valerien Ismael, and I liked his performance at Barnsley and I liked the way he conducted himself, subsequent to that, he's run aground hasn't he?

"He ran aground at West Bromwich Albion, and he's run aground at Watford.

"He's had two decent jobs with two decent clubs that have been in the Premier League in recent years and have Premier League aspirations, and produced outcomes that have been disappointing, so one has to characterise it based upon the coach's form.

"If you win 12 games out of 41, you've got a 30 per cent win record, that's not going to keep you in a job.

"Now people can say that he should have been given longer, but the criteria for managing Watford, whether you like it or you don't, is that you have to hit the ground running and you have to be able to achieve outcomes that vaguely meet the expectations of the owners.

"If you don't do that, you're going to get fired, and they're going to have wasted their time and potentially yours, and that's the nature of the beast.

"Some would say it's an awful way to run a football club, some Watford fans will ring in and say it's awful what they've done to our football club.

"Other people would say you've been in the Premier League for 40 per cent of the last decade, and other clubs that have been far more significant in English football have not, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday being cases in point."

"I don't disagree with the principal that it is better to have someone in a job for a period of time because it maintains continuity.

"But if stability means going in the wrong direction, if stability means keep Valerien Ismael in a job winning 30 per cent of the games because you're going to stay in the Championship, if that's your version of stability, then okay.

"It has stability attached to it, but it doesn't have any achievement attached to it, it doesn't have any aspiration attached to it, it doesn't have any outcomes that might meet the expectations of the ownership which wants to be in the Premier League, but yes it has stability."

Watford owners were right to sack Valerien Ismael

The criticism of the Watford ownership is understandable after another managerial sacking, but it is difficult to argue against Ismael's dismissal.

Ismael was given time and plenty of backing by Pozzo, including a new contract in October, but the form was alarming, and with the Hornets looking likely to be dragged into a relegation battle, the owner had little option but to make a change.

Jordan is right to point to Watford's recent Premier League history in his defence of Pozzo, and they have achieved success during the Pozzo family's reign, but they need to get the club back on track after a disappointing few years.

It is a huge game for the Hornets against Birmingham this weekend, and failure to pick up a positive result would certainly increase relegation fears at Vicarage Road.