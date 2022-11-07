Watford FC set to complete significant off-field addition of 48-year-old

Championship outfit Watford are on the verge of bringing in a new Sporting Director, with Ben Manga set to depart Eintracht Frankfurt to head to Vicarage Road, according to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Plettenberg reported earlier on Monday that Manga was set to head to an English club and leave his Director of Professional Football role at Frankfurt behind, where he has been responsible for some successful transfer business which helped the club win last season’s UEFA Europa League and have performed remarkably well this season in the UEFA Champions League.

And that team he is now moving on to is now believed to be Watford, who appear to have successfully head-hunted the 48-year-old to Hertfordshire.

It would almost certainly mean that Cristiano Giaretta is on the way out of the club for good, following initial reports back in September that the Italian was to depart – instead it was head coach Rob Edwards who left and the Italian was given a stay of execution by owner Gino Pozzo.

20 quiz questions about some of Watford’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is their best league win? 8-0 9-0

Pozzo though looks to be replacing Giaretta and handing the power to Manga, who was said by Plettenberg to be looking for a job that gives him greater responsbility.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a very smart piece of business by Watford.

Things haven’t all been that great since Giaretta was named as Sporting Director a couple of years ago, and some sections of the fanbase have been calling for his departure for a while.

So to be able to bring in a successful transfer chief from a German club that have been very successful in European competition perhaps underlines the pulling power of the Pozzo family.

Of course if Watford don’t get back to the Premier League then Manga could even move on to the other club in the network that is Udinese, but for now this appears to be an incredible coup for the Hornets to land.