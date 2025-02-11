Watford hope to welcome back Angelo Ogbonna, Yasser Larouci and Rocco Vata for tonight’s game against Leeds United at Vicarage Road.

Tom Cleverley’s squad has been hit hard by injuries and suspensions recently, which has no doubt contributed to a four-game winless run.

However, the Hornets will take huge encouragement from their performance at Sunderland last time out, even if they conceded late on to draw 2-2.

Watford team news ahead of Leeds United clash

Things don’t get any easier for Watford, as they host league leaders Leeds, in what is sure to be another huge test for Cleverley’s side.

But, there was an encouraging update ahead of kick-off, as the BBC revealed that Ogbonna, Larouci and Vata are all in contention to feature.

The update explains that the trio missed out on the long trip north to the Stadium of Light on Saturday due to an illness that had been in the camp, but there’s now an optimism that they will feature later on.

But, there are still absences for Cleverley to deal with, as Vakoun Bayo continues to serve a ban after he was sent off in the recent defeat to Norwich City, whilst January recruit Caleb Wiley is still working his way up to full fitness.

Watford will believe they can cause Leeds problems

The table shows that this is the toughest game in the Championship right now, and Leeds will no doubt fancy their chances against Watford, particularly as Daniel Farke rested most of his first-team in the FA Cup defeat to Millwall on Saturday.

Championship Table (as of 11/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 31 13 47 6 Blackburn Rovers 31 4 45 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 31 7 43 9 Bristol City 31 2 42 10 Watford 31 -2 42

Nevertheless, it’s a challenge that Watford will embrace, and it’s a great chance for the side as they look to close the gap on the play-off places.

The display against Sunderland was proof that there’s still a lot of quality in the Watford side, and it will give them confidence going into what is another tough fixture.

Having three first-team players back is also a boost, as the bench looked weak on Saturday, but the boss will now have options to freshen things up as the XI tires later on.

Cleverley will also be reminding the group that they competed very well against Leeds last season, as they drew 2-2 at Vicarage Road when the Whites were pushing for promotion. Most recently, the reverse fixture at Elland Road saw Leeds run out 2-1 winners, which saw them race into a two-goal lead after just seven minutes.