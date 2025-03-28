Ryan Porteous' late loan move to Preston North End in February from Watford has turned out to be just the catalyst the defender needed.

Tom Cleverley had placed his trust in the Scottish defender for much of the early season, but in January, Watford bolstered their squad by bringing in James Abankwah, thanks to their long-standing connection with Udinese.

The Irish defender has since replaced Porteous, who found himself largely sidelined during his final month at the club. Fortunately, Preston North End, managed by Paul Heckingbottom, came calling on deadline day, and the 26-year-old made the move to Deepdale for the remainder of the season.

Reflecting on the move, Cleverley expressed: "I’ve got great respect for him as a player and a character - but, listening to what he wanted, I didn't think I would be giving him the game time to match his ambitions."

Clearly, this was a key part of the deal and following Porteous' latest comments, it would seem that a permanent move to Preston could be on the cards.

Ryan Porteous' Scotland desire

For Porteous, the desire to play regular football is essential if he hopes to feature for the Scotland national team, and that was the rationale behind his move to PNE.

The defender has earned 12 caps for the Tartan Army and was included in Steve Clarke's latest squad for the two-legged tie against Greece, a match Scotland ultimately lost 3-1 on aggregate.

Ryan Porteous' Scotland Career Appearances 12 Minutes 1,021 Goals 1 Red Cards 1

Arguably, he is the future of Scotland's defensive line, with players like Grant Hanley nearing the end of their international careers. If Porteous is to take on that second central defensive role, he needs to remain in Clarke's thoughts, and the only way to achieve that is by getting regular minutes on the pitch.

Speaking about his decision to join PNE, it was clear that his aspirations for international duty were at the forefront of his mind.

"I've come in to bring Preston short-term success and put myself in the best position to be ready for the internationals coming up and I think I've done that," Porteous said.

"My goals were to come, play for Preston, do the best I can for them and put myself in the best position in the eyes of Steve Clarke.

"When I was joining I spoke to the manager and (defender) Liam Lindsay who I obviously know really well and wanted to get an idea of what the club was like.

"He sold the club to me in a five or 10-minute phone call so I knew what I was coming into."

Porteous' future remains uncertain, but based on his comments, it seems likely he would consider a permanent move to Deepdale if guaranteed more regular football.

Since joining Preston, he has featured in every game and scored his first goal, netting the opener in a 2-1 win over Portsmouth earlier this month. He is a solid defender with plenty of Championship experience, making him a valuable addition to Heckingbottom's side.

His current contract at Watford runs until 2027, so any potential transfer would not come cheaply. However, this deal offers some level of assurance, and Porteous would likely be open to a return in the summer.

At present, his international future is in its early stages, and for players aiming to make an impact on the international scene, regular club football is essential.