Andre Gray has been namechecked as Watford's biggest transfer blunder in recent years, with his disappointing time at Vicarage Road still proving to be a sting for supporters to this very day.

The 'glory days' of the Premier League and its mind-boggling wealth are now a distant memory for Watford, who are by no means capable of shelling out close to the same sort of sums they did during their time in the top-flight and appear miles away from promotion contention, too.

They've spent three of their last four seasons in the second-tier of English football and neither of the most recent two have yielded a league finish higher than 11th-position, meaning it would take some feat for Tom Cleverley - or whoever else ends up in the dugout - to guide the Hornets towards the prized top-six places this term.

Watford are also in their last season of receiving parachute payments now, weakening their financial muscle further as supporters continue to rue some of the costly mistakes that were made while the team were still competing in the Premier League.

Watford's costly Andre Gray transfer mistake

Watford did make some real errors in their recruitment during the club's top-flight era. However, perhaps none were more detrimental than the signing of Andre Gray, who moved to Hertfordshire from Burnley for an £18.5m club record fee in the summer of 2017, failed to deliver and eventually left for nothing upon the expiration of his contract in 2022.

With good reason, then, Gray's disappointing move to Watford has been labeled as the club's most notable transfer mistake in recent years by our resident Hornets fan pundit Justin Beattie.

"You would probably have to look at Andre Gray where we got it wrong in the transfer window," Justin told Football League World.

"We massively overpaid for him, something like £18m. It's not his fault but he was put on a massive wage [Gray was earning £63,000 per week at Watford according to Capology estimates] he didn't match that wage in terms of his performance, his attitude and really he is probably the one where we got it wrong.

"He did score some key goals for us which is always the counter-argument to anybody who calls him out, and it's true. He did score some quite pivotal late goals for us, got us into the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 2019.

Andre Gray's stats for Watford across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2017/18 Premier League 33 5 2 2018/19 Premier League 34 9 3 2019/20 Premier League 27 2 1 2020/21 Premier League 31 5 1

"But historically, I'm going to say that probably is the one that stands out for me."

Watford still live to regret Andre Gray transfer mistake

While he was a prolific goalscorer with both Brentford and Burnley across the Championship and, to a lesser extent the Premier League, Gray's track record in the past still suggests he probably wasn't worth the outlay in the first place, although revisionism is often easy when it comes to assessing transfer flops in hindsight.

Nonetheless, you've got to ask yourself where that money could've been better used as Watford simply didn't get any sort of return on their investment.

The Jamaica international, who now plies his trade with Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, never scored more than seven league goals for Watford despite even stepping down to the Championship in his final season with the club.

Indeed, had they not shelled out such investment on both the fee and the wages in his long-term contract then there's every chance they could've sourced better value for money elsewhere and even avoided the relegation that arrived in the player's third season at Watford.