Watford FC plotting transfer move for Moroccan player currently at the FIFA World Cup

Championship promotion contenders Watford are in the running to sign Moroccan striker Walid Cheddira, who is currently playing for his country at the FIFA World Cup, according to Tutto Udinese.

Cheddira was born in Italy but decided to represent Morocco and made his debut back in September before being given the call-up to the World Cup, where he has featured twice as a substitute against Spain and Portugal – being sent off in stoppage time in the latter match.

It is his performances for Serie B side Bari though which earned him a place in the Morocco squad, notching nine goals and five assists in 12 appearances in the second tier of Italian football.

He has gained the attentions of Watford, who could potentially make an offer in the upcoming January transfer window, but it is more likely that if a deal were to be sealed that Cheddira would join in the summer if they gain promotion back to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old would also have the option of heading to Udinese on loan if Watford did sign him, although the Hornets are keen on striking a deal in the next month if they can.

The Verdict

Whilst Cheddira hasn’t hit the back of the net for Morocco at the World Cup, he’s certainly showed that he knows where the goal is at club level.

And if Slaven Bilic doesn’t rate both Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo, then there is the possibility that a striker will be high on the agenda going into January.

You’d imagine though that Cheddira would cost a lot of money, especially due to his World Cup exposure – can Watford afford to pay over the odds for competition for Keinan Davis?

Even though a move in the summer when Watford could be back in the Premier League appears more likely, don’t rule out them splashing the cash as early as January.