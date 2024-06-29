Watford are eyeing a move for QPR’s Kenneth Paal this summer.

According to West London Sport, the Hornets are weighing up a move for the 27-year-old.

Tom Cleverley is now in charge at Vicarage Road, and will be looking to make improvements to the first team squad for his first full campaign in the dugout.

The Hertfordshire outfit came 15th in the Championship last season, with their former midfielder overseeing the last month or so of the season as caretaker boss.

Paal meanwhile was a key figure for QPR in the previous term, featuring 44 times for the London club in the league, contributing four goals and one assist.

Kenneth Paal - QPR league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 40 1 (3) 2023-24 44 4 (1)

Paal is not the only left-back being considered by Watford though, with Darren Witcoop reporting that young Aston Villa defender Lino Sousa is also being considered by their recruitment team as a potential option.

Kenneth Paal, Lino Sousa transfer latest as Watford plot to sign left-back

Paal is entering the final 12 months of his QPR contract, so could be sold this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 2025.

It is believed that the Hoops have offered him an extension to his current deal, but there is a willingness to cash in now if an agreement cannot be reached.

Watford are waiting to pounce on the situation, as they look to strengthen at left-back for the season ahead.

Jamal Lewis was the team’s primary option in that position last season, but he was on loan from Newcastle United and has since returned to his parent club.

It was reported earlier this week by Gianluca Di Marzio that Watford had made contact with Italian giants AC Milan over a potential deal for Senegalese left-back Fode Ballo-Toure.

However, Cleverley has now turned his sights towards Paal, who has been a regular presence in the QPR side since joining the team in the summer of 2022.

The Dutchman arrived from PEC Zwolle, and has gone on to play 84 times in the Championship across two campaigns, with Rangers finishing 20th and 18th in the table in that time.

Martí Cifuentes will be hoping for a positive summer, with the Spaniard’s aiming to push QPR towards the top half of the table next season.

But if no contract agreement can be reached with Paal, then this could lead to his exit from Loftus Road before the 30 August transfer deadline.

If Watford fail in their pursuit of Paal, then they could turn their attentions to Sousa.

The 19-year-old swapped Arsenal for Aston Villa in the January transfer window, but immediately went out on loan to Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle.

Sousa played eight times in the second tier for the Pilgrims before returning to Villa Park, starting just three times, but Watford are said to have him on a shortlist of players who can operate on the left-hand side this summer.

Watford, QPR deal for Kenneth Paal makes sense if contract agreement fails

If QPR are unable to agree terms on a new deal with Paal then they should look to cash in, as losing him for nothing next summer will be frustrating.

The full-back has been a good addition since arriving in 2022, and their priority should be finding a way to keep him beyond 2025.

But if Watford are willing to show concrete interest in the form of a seven-figure offer, then it will be worth considering a sale.

That they are in the market for a new left-back shows there is at least some planning being done for his potential departure, and he could flourish at Vicarage Road as more of a wing-back as opposed to playing in a back four.