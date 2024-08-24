Key Takeaways Louza, Kalu, and Hoedt may be on the way out of Watford as their futures with the club seem uncertain.

Watford are setting off on a new campaign that will represent former player Tom Cleverley's first full season as manager of the club if he makes it to the end of the campaign.

There have been plenty of comings and goings at Vicarage Road and Cleverley's final squad is starting to shape for the season ahead.

However, with the deadline for deals still a couple of weeks away, there could still be some changes in the playing personnel to come.

Here, Football League World looks at three Watford players who could face an uncertain end to August...

Imran Louza

Imran Louza likely represents one of Watford's more valuable assets but, despite his international pedigree, it has never quite clicked for him at Vicarage Road.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at French side Lorient and has been linked with an exit since the beginning of this summer, as per a report by L'Equipe.

Despite that, he is still currently a Watford player, but the fact that he played just one minute of football in the club's first two league games suggests his future likely lies elsewhere. It could be a busy week as Louza finalises that landing destination.

He signed an extension to his deal in 2022 that is set to run until the summer of 2028, meaning the ball is very much in Watford's court in terms of a sale, and they don't need to rush into a deal.

However, other clubs will recognise that he doesn't seem to be part of the plans with the Hornets, and they will be looking for a sale, so this may strengthen the bargaining position of any potential buyers.

Samuel Kalu

Another former international who has never truly found his feet with Watford is Samuel Kalu and his initial three-year deal is due to expire next summer, meaning the next few days could represent the best time for the club to recoup anything for their initial outlay on him.

He spent last season on loan with Swiss side FC Lausanne-Sport, where he did relatively well, notching three goals and two assists in 21 league appearances.

That loan at 26 years old, combined with the fact he was absent from the Hornets squad for the opening few games of the season and has entered the final year of his contract, suggests that an exit for Kalu could be likely.

Wes Hoedt

Perhaps the most surprising entry to this list, given that he played the full 90 minutes in all but two of the Hornets' 46 Championship games last term, and captained a good portion of those, is Wesley Hoedt.

The centre-back was a key feature of the Watford backline last season, but he has entered the final year of his contract and it seems an exit could be nearing for the former Netherlands international.

Hoedt in the league last season, as per WhoScored.com Starts (Sub) 44 (0) Goals 3 Assists 3 Tackles per 90 2 Interceptions per 90 1.8 Pass success rate 81.5%

Cleverley confirmed that Hoedt is expected back imminently, despite not featuring at the start of the 2024/25 season, but recognised that rumours were surrounding the Dutchman.

Talks with Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab have been progressing in the final weeks of the transfer window, according to The Athletic, meaning last-minute defensive replacements may need to be sought by the Championship side.