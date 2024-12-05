This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford are expected to be sensible when the transfer window opens in January, and aren't expected to be making any big money signings like they did in the Premier League.

The Hornets currently sit in the play-off places after an impressive start to the season under Tom Cleverley, and despite being tipped to struggle, they're thriving so far this season.

Watford, like many other Championship sides who spent a number of seasons in the Premier League, are feeling the effects of relegation to the second tier and have had to spend their money wisely in recent times, and more of the same is expected in January.

Watford FC, January transfer window prediction made

We asked our Watford fan pundit, Justin Beattie, whether he was expecting the club's board to really back Tom Cleverley and spend big in January, and it's clear that he thinks that won't be the case.

Speaking to Football League World, Justin said: "I don’t think any Watford fans are expecting large sums to be spent on transfers in January.

“If we are to do any business, I imagine it would be in the loan market, but we haven’t spent a lot of money in a while. Since the parachute money has gone, we’ve spent very little in the transfer market really.

“The days of signing players for tens of millions of pounds have gone, and we seem to be a bit more prudent with our dealings in the transfer market.

“I would be massively surprised if we did anything regarding big business in January.”

Watford FC have shown they don't need big money signings

Watford have spent big money in the past on players who haven't delivered, and sometimes being shrewd and calculated in the transfer market can be more beneficial than spending big money on players who perhaps are just at the club to collect a big wage.

The club's summer business saw them sign a number of players on free transfers, with a number of others being signed for relatively small fees.

Watford's summer signings Player Club signed from Deal structure Mamadou Doumbia Black Stars Permanent Jonathan Bond Free agent Permanent Rocco Vatta Celtic Permanent Moussa Sissoko Nantes Permanent Antonio Tikvic Udinese Loan Yasser Larouci Troyes Loan Kayky Almeida Fluminese Permanent Pierre Dwomah Royal Antwerp Permanent Angelo Ogbonna West Ham Permanent Kevin Keben Toulouse Permanent Vakoun Bayo Udinese Loan Daniel Jebbison AFC Bournemouth Loan Festy Ebosele Udinese Loan

Supporters can likely expect similar in January if they are to do business, and loans could also be a good option if they're looking to bring players in without breaking the bank.

So far, Cleverley has done well with his recruitment, and he's shown that there's certainly no need to be spending huge transfer fees on players anymore.