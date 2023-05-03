As Watford's players and coaching staff prepare for their final game of the Championship season, off the pitch, behind the scenes, there must be planning going on for a big summer ahead.

Indeed, after a poor campaign in the second tier, big changes are needed at the club, and with the Hornets' star assets either having already reportedly been sold, or set to be soon, there could be plenty of upheaval in terms of the playing squad, too.

Having said that, below, we've taken a quick glance at the latest news surrounding the club of late, rounding it up in one convenient place.

Adrian Blake rejects professional contract

Starting off on a not very positive footing, one big headline surrounding the club at present regards the future of talented Hornets' youngster Adrian Blake.

Indeed, The Athletic broke the news last night that the 17-year-old had rejected the professional terms offered to him by the club, with contract talks at this stage said to have completely broken down.

With Blake's current scholarship due to expire at the end of June, he now looks set to depart Vicarage Road this summer.

Agonisingly, whoever he goes on to sign for will only have to pay Watford a compensation fee, rather than any significant transfer fee.

After Yaser Asprilla posted pictures to his social media story of him in Colombia earlier this week, many questioned what he was doing there considering there was still one game remaining.

However, Asprilla's current situation has now been clarified.

The Colombian youngster will not play in the Stoke City clash on Monday due to travelling to play for Colombia in the U20 World Cup.

As per the Watford Observer, the club have granted him permission to do so, and therefore we have seen the last of Asprilla this campaign.

Joao Pedro to Brighton latest

After news broke over the weekend that Joao Pedro was set for a transfer to Premier League side Brighton, Watford fans have been eagerly awaiting updates.

It turns out the Hornets are set to receive a £30 million fee for the 21-year-old, which is not bad business, particularly given as though the deal looks to be wrapped up early.

The latest update on the matter came earlier this week via the man who broke the news.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has stated that an official announcement of the Joao Pedro deal is now 'imminent'.