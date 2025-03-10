Watford are set to battle Newcastle United and FC Barcelona for the permanent signature of 19-year-old striker Néiser Villarreal.

This is according to the Spanish outlet Sport which reports the interest in its latest print edition.

The young star currently plays for Millonarios F.C., based in Bogotá, in the top tier of Colombian football. Despite making just 12 appearances for the club, he has impressed on the international stage with the Colombia Under-20s, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in just 14 appearances.

Néiser Villarreal Colombia Under-20 Record Appearances 14 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes 1,127

Securing his signature ahead of their top-flight rivals would be a smart piece of business for Watford and could yield a healthy profit in the future if he thrives at Vicarage Road.

Watford eyeing Néiser Villarreal

As previously mentioned, Sport reports that Villarreal is attracting interest from several clubs, including the Hornets, the Magpies, Barça, and FC Porto.

His current contract runs until the end of 2025, and an intermediary has reportedly offered him to the Catalan club. Should Hansi Flick choose to pursue the deal, it is expected to cost around €3 million - a relatively modest fee considering the track record of previous South American exports in La Liga.

Previously, his club had reached an agreement with Vasco da Gama for a €4 million transfer, but Villarreal opted against the move, instead favouring a switch to Europe.

A move could materialise this summer, but the attacker’s agent is reportedly keen to wait until he becomes a free agent, anticipating greater interest and more offers.

This could work in the Hornets' favour, as they would not have to worry about a transfer fee and could entice the youngster with the prospect of regular first-team football.

Watford looking to Colombia again

This isn't the first time Watford have looked to South America for new additions, with Jorge Segura and Yaser Asprilla both moving from Colombia previously.

Segura proved to be an underwhelming addition and never made an appearance for Watford, whereas Asprilla was exceptional. Over two seasons and 86 appearances, the young talent provided ten assists and scored seven goals.

Eventually, he netted them €18 million and that could rise to €24 million if the winger performs well enough for Girona.

If they were to pick up Villarreal, then the Hornets' transfer chiefs would be hoping for a similar outcome and his record at youth level would suggest he is capable of fulfilling this potential.

But first, they must fend off competition from high-profile rivals, all of whom will be keen to secure his signature ahead of Watford.