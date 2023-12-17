Highlights Watford made minimal signings and spent little money during the summer, but are still mid-table.

They must have a successful January transfer window to challenge for a top-six spot.

They should avoid the departure of young star Yaser Asprilla and address the striker position.

After overseeing plenty of departures at the end of last season, Watford made just six new signings during the summer.

Very little money was spent on these players, too, with fees being paid for just Mileta Rajovic and Tom Ince, the latter being a reported fee of £50,000.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

Elsewhere, as you can see above, Rhys Healey also joined on a permanent deal, as did Jake Livermore, whilst Jamal Lewis and Matheus Martins are at Vicarage Road on loan this season.

It was an underwhelming summer, but nevertheless, the Hornets are mid-table in the division, and will still hold hopes of potentially challenging for a top-six spot come the end of the season.

In order to do that, though, they must have a successful January transfer window, bringing in the right players, and of course, keeping hold of their best talent.

With that said, below are two transfer scenarios that Watford cannot afford to let play out in the January transfer window.

Yaser Asprilla departs the club

One transfer scenario that the Hornets must absolutely avoid during the January transfer window is the departure of young star Yaser Asprilla.

With the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro sold over the summer, the young Colombian has become an increasingly important player in Valerien Ismael's side this season, even if he still has plenty of improvement to come.

It's clear that Asprilla will play his football beyond Championship level one day, and other clubs are wise to that, too, with rumoured transfer interest over the summer, and indeed in recent weeks.

As per Darren Witcoop, for example, a number of Premier League scouts were in attendance to watch the Colombian when Watford hosted Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

Although Watford do have other options out wide, now would not be the time to let Asprilla leave.

The youngster is a big contributor on the pitch and still has plenty of improvement before the club should be thinking about moving him on.

Indeed, were he to leave now, Watford would not be maximising the profit they are set to make on him in the future, and would be losing someone who could be a key player over the next couple of years at the club.

Striker situation goes unaddressed

Another scenario that Watford simply have to avoid in January is the striker position going unaddressed.

Of course, the club signed Mileta Rajovic and Rhys Healey in the summer, and they, along with Vakoun Bayo, have led the line at times for the Hornets this season. However, all have their faults.

Rajovic, for example, whilst has scored goals, offers very little in terms of his all-round game, whereas Vakoun Bayo is quite the opposite, working hard and causing problems with some finishing that has been questionable at best.

Rhys Healey, meanwhile, has barely been given a look in by Valerien Ismael, and that may not change any time soon.

You feel that this Watford side are a top striker away from being genuine candidates for a play-off challenge this year and as such, it would be a shame if the club did not pursue a forward during the January transfer window.