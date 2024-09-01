Key Takeaways Watford faced a frustrating Championship season in 2023/24, finishing in 15th place but Tom Cleverley is now the manager.

Watford have famous fans like Elton John, Anthony Joshua, Steven Finn, and Geri Horner who support the club.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Chris Stark is another passionate Watford supporter, trying to recruit celebrities to the cause.

Watford endured a rather frustrating 2023/24 Championship campaign, being forced to settle for a 15th-place finish in the final standings.

That also led to a change in the managerial dugout at Vicarage Road late last season, with Valerien Ismael being replaced by Tom Cleverley as manager.

The Hornets have since made an encouraging start to the current campaign and many fans will be hoping they can push on from that, to enjoy this season more than the last.

Among those supporters who will be keeping their fingers crossed for success at Watford this season, are several well-known figures.

The club can boast several celebrity fans among their ranks, and with that in mind, we've taken a look at five of the Vicarage Road club's best-known supporters, right here.

Have you ever spotted any of these faces at a Watford match?

Elton John

Surely the celebrity most associated with being a supporter of the club is music legend Elton John.

A six-time Grammy Award winner, the singer had of course, also taken on the role of owner of Watford on two occasions. During that time he has helped to keep the club in existence, and overseen some of its most successful periods.

Although he is no longer chairman of the Hornets, he is still often seen at Vicarage Road supporting his beloved football club.

Anthony Joshua

Having first sprung into the public eye when he won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, Anthony Joshua has gone on to become one of the biggest names in the world of boxing.

The former two-time unified World Heavyweight champion was born in Watford, and is a supporter of his boyhood club, being friends both with Hornets legend Troy Deeney, and the aforementioned Elton John.

Indeed, there have even been talks in the past about Joshua fighting at Vicarage Road, although that is something that has yet to come to fruition.

Steven Finn

Another name from the sporting world who is a fan of Watford is former cricketer Steven Finn.

The fast bowler played in 36 tests, 69 one-day internationals, and 21 Twenty20 internationals for England, taking more than 250 wickets for his country across the three formats.

Finn was also born in Watford and previously revealed that he had no choice but to support the Hornets, following his mum's footsteps in supporting the club, attending his first game all the way back in 1996.

Steven Finn wicket-taking record for England - stats from ESPN Cricinfo Format Appearances Wickets Test 36 125 One-Day Internationals 69 102 Twenty20 Internationals 21 27

Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell)

Having made up one-fifth of the Spice Girls, Geri Horner was part of the best-selling girl band of all time.

The signer has also enjoyed a solo career while reuniting with her bandmates on a number of occasions, as well as working as a judge on several reality shows.

After being born in Watford, the singer supports her hometown club, and her husband Christian Horner claimed last year that she was "gutted" when local rivals Luton Town won promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Stark

BBC Radio 1 presenter Chris Stark is someone who has not been quiet about his passion for Watford FC.

The broadcaster has previously tried to convince some of Hollywood's best-known actresses such as Jennifer Aniston and Mila Kunis to support the club during interviews.

Stark has also previously revealed that his best memory of supporting the Hornets was when they made it to the FA Cup semi-finals back in 2003.