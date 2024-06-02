Watford midfielder Ismael Kone is reportedly on AS Roma's wishlist for the upcoming summer window.

That is according to the Saturday edition of Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who have reported that Roma boss Daniele De Rossi and his staff have identified the Canadian international as a target to bolster their midfield.

Kone's profile ‘fully represents the needs’ of Roma, according to the report, but claims that it is not yet fully decided if De Rossi’s side will approach him in the summer.

The Canada international has been a key player for the Hornets since his arrival from CF Montréal on a four-and-a-half year deal in December 2022, but following their 15th-placed in the Championship in 2023/24, there may be a need to cash in on another top player at Vicarage Road - much like last summer with Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr exiting.

Ismael Kone transfer latest as AS Roma set their sights

Corriere believe that Roma have already talked with Koné's agent about a move, as the 21-year-old shares the same management team as Canadian compatriot and Lille hot-shot Jonathan David, who is reportedly the Giallorossi's top target this summer.

De Rossi has previously been critical of the midfield options left to him by former boss Jose Mourinho, and has reportedly reiterated his desire to bring in 'at least one additional box-to-box midfielder with pace and goal-scoring abilities,' to help the club improve on a frustrating 2023/24 campaign in which they finished sixth in Serie A.

Kone could be the perfect player for De Rossi - he netted four goals in 2023/24, including Watford November Goal of the Month, and notched three assists in 42 games last season and was a standout in his first full campaign at Vicarage Road under both Valerien Ismael and Tom Cleverley.

According to FBref, in 2023/24 he was in the 89th percentile for 'completed live-ball passes that lead to a goal,' and 'fouls drawn,' and the 98th percentile for 'passes completed over 30 yards' when compared to all other midfielders in the Championship.

Ismael Kone's Club Career Stats - CF Montreal and Watford Games 95 Goals 8 Assists 9 Stats Correct As Per Transfermarkt

The 21-year-old also has international pedigree that will impress De Rossi and Roma, after appearing in all three of Canada's matches at the 2022 World Cup and subsequently being named the men's 2022 Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year for his bright performances.

Watford will not want to lose Ismael Kone this summer

The Hornets will not be in any rush to sanction an exit for Kone, with the three years left on his deal putting them in a good position when it comes to any possible negotiations.

Kone is a full international with his best years well and truly ahead of him, and along with Yaser Asprilla is the asset that could command the biggest transfer fees at Vicarage Road.

You'd imagine that Watford would want north of £10 million for any potential sale of the Canadian, and that sort of valuation could be a potential stumbling block in any deal with Roma.

You can never say never though in football, and if the Italian side do come calling, then it will be difficult for Kone to not have his head turned by the possibility of playing European football.