Yaser Asprilla is one of the most exciting talents in the Championship, but with just three Championship starts this season, Watford could face a big transfer dilemma if the Colombian doesn't begin to get the starts he deserves.

The 19-year-old has made 12 Championship appearances for the Hornets so far this season, but with only three starts, it is no wonder that there are murmurs of a transfer for the tricky winger.

In his last two games, Asprilla has come off the bench to score the winner in a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, before assisting Ken Sema in the another tight 1-0 win, this time away at Swansea City.

However, Valerin Ismael's reluctance to start the youngster could see the club forced to cash in and the despite the high potential of Asprilla, his lack of game time for the Hornets could see them forced to sell him for cheaper than they would've hoped, if he looks to force a move.

Watford's recent transfer policy has seen them bring in big fees for star players over the years with the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis contributing to around £100 million of incomings over the last three transfer windows.

But unless Asprilla begins to feature more for the first team, his fee won't be comparable to the three aforementioned players.

Asprilla's blistering form has once again brought eyes to his performances and could reignite interest from a number of Premier League clubs, such as Brighton and Newcastle United, who could look to pounce on the youngsters' situation, given that he could be brought in for a cheap fee.

Brighton have had previous success signing players from Watford with the £30 million summer signing of Joao Pedro already looking like a steal for the seagulls. De Zerbi's previous experience of developing young, upcoming talents, such as Moises Caicedo and Karou Mitoma, could tempt Asprilla with a move to the south coast if Ismael doesn't start integrating the Colombian into the starting eleven.

On the other hand, the allure of Champions League football could be a big part in Asprilla's decision if the Magpies come back in for the 19-year-old.

Eddie Howe's side are flying once again, sitting top of their group in the Champions League and sixth in the Premier League, with the chance of Champions League football looking a real possibility once again.

Whilst it would be a tough decision to lose such a talented player in Asprilla, the incoming fee would still contribute towards the ongoing rebuild under Ismael, who they've shown faith in with a recent contract extension.

Previous history does not favour the future of Watford managers, but the decision to back Ismael could begin the start of a new era at Watford, who play their second consecutive season in the Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League in 2022.

The Hornets recent run of form, sparked by Asprilla, could ignite a recovery in the table for Watford, who were sat just one place above the relegation spots, two games ago, after a poor start to the season.